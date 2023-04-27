Contests
Federated Hermes, Inc. reports first quarter 2023 earnings

Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Q1 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.78
  • Total assets under management reach all-time high $701.0 billion
  • Money market assets reach record $505.8 billion
  • Board declares $0.28 per share dividend, a 4% increase from Q4 2022

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.78 for Q1 2023, compared to $0.61 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $69.6 million for Q1 2023, compared to $55.9 million for Q1 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $701.0 billion at March 31, 2023, up $69.9 billion or 11% from $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $32.1 billion or 5% from $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q1 2023 were $679.4 billion, up $32.2 billion or 5% from $647.2 billion reported for Q1 2022 and up $45.8 billion or 7% from $633.6 billion for Q4 2022.

"Federated Hermes' record assets under management were driven by money market asset increases accompanied by further increases across nearly all other long-term asset classes from the previous quarter, demonstrating once again the value of our diversified business mix," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As interest rates continued their rise and as investors considered regional banking issues, many withdrew deposits from small and medium-sized banks and continued to embrace the benefits of money market funds—high credit quality, short duration, diversification, transparency, daily liquidity and market yields. Federated Hermes had positive net flows into a range of our money market products—from government to prime. Additionally, in fixed income, we saw more than $1 billion of flows into our Total Return Bond Fund, which seeks attractive opportunities by allocating across sectors—investment-grade corporate, high yield, structured products, municipals and international—in an effort to take advantage of changing markets while managing risk."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share, a 4% increase from Q4 2022. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023. During Q1 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 132,592 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $4.7 million.

Equity assets were $83.6 billion at March 31, 2023, down $8.1 billion or 9% from $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $2.1 billion or 3% from $81.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $87.5 billion at March 31, 2023, down $4.6 billion or 5% from $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $0.8 billion or 1% from $86.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Sustainable IG Credit Fund, Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Corporate Bond Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.2 billion at March 31, 2023, down $1.9 billion or 8% from $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $0.4 billion or 2% from $20.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.

Money market assets were a record $505.8 billion at March 31, 2023, up $85.2 billion or 20% from $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $29.0 billion or 6% from $476.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2022. Money market fund assets were $357.3 billion at March 31, 2023, up $77.8 billion or 28% from $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022 and up $21.4 billion or 6% from $335.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2022.

Financial Summary

Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022

Revenue increased $57.4 million or 18% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and an increase in revenue due to higher average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q1 2023, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from long-term assets (33% from equity, 13% from fixed-income and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 47% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $56.2 million or 23% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $19.1 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 as compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q1 2022.

Q1 2023 vs. Q4 2022

Revenue increased $8.3 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to two fewer days in Q1 2023.

Operating expenses decreased $13.1 million or 4% due to a prior quarter impairment charge, partially offset by an increase in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $4.1 million or 36% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 as compared to Q4 2022.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $75.8 million. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $57.5 million, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $18.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 28, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedInvestors.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 28, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 48120. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $701.0 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 12% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 4th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

1) As of March 31, 2023.

2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), March 31, 2023. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q4 2022.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions.  Any forward-looking statement is inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

%
Change
Q1 2022
to Q1
2023


Quarter
Ended

%
Change
Q4 2022
to Q1
2023


March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022


Dec. 31, 2022

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$             263,982

$             232,994

13 %


$       256,949

3 %

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

79,180

73,507

8


75,847

4

Other service fees, net

39,027

18,263

114


41,103

(5)

Total Revenue

382,189

324,764

18


373,899

2








Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

136,878

133,965

2


123,994

10

Distribution

93,333

48,562

92


90,718

3

Systems and communications

19,972

19,494

2


20,549

(3)

Professional service fees

16,220

13,468

20


16,100

1

Office and occupancy

12,874

11,322

14


10,905

18

Advertising and promotional

4,342

2,732

59


6,967

(38)

Intangible asset related

3,326

3,334

0


34,746

(90)

Travel and related

3,231

1,795

80


3,913

(17)

Other

6,847

6,143

11


2,258

203

Total Operating Expenses

297,023

240,815

23


310,150

(4)

Operating Income

85,166

83,949

1


63,749

34








Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

10,312

(10,602)

197


14,413

(28)

Debt expense

(3,125)

(1,222)

156


(3,200)

(2)

Other, net

122

83

47


191

(36)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

7,309

(11,741)

162


11,404

(36)

Income before income taxes

92,475

72,208

28


75,153

23

Income tax provision

21,009

17,611

19


13,518

55

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in
subsidiaries

71,466

54,597

31


61,635

16

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the
noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

1,865

(1,266)

247


5,138

(64)

Net Income

$               69,601

$               55,863

25 %


$          56,497

23 %








Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted

$                   0.78

$                   0.61

28 %


$              0.63

24 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

84,875

88,270



84,731


Diluted

84,875

88,270



84,743


Dividends Declared Per Share

$                   0.27

$                   0.27



$              0.27




1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.5 million, $2.4 million and $2.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$                487,989

$                 521,754

  Other current assets

148,263

129,277

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,213,922

1,209,574

  Other long-term assets

148,805

159,874

  Total Assets

$            1,998,979

$             2,020,479




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$                212,190

$                 257,413

  Long-term debt

347,645

347,581

  Other long-term liabilities

292,933

307,972

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

39,508

61,821

Equity excluding treasury stock

1,466,858

1,411,055

Treasury stock

(360,155)

(365,363)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$            1,998,979

$             2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended


March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Equity




Beginning assets

$            81,523

$            74,684

$            96,716

Sales1

5,631

5,265

6,992

Redemptions1

(4,736)

(6,015)

(7,070)

Net sales (redemptions)1

895

(750)

(78)

Net exchanges

103

86

(174)

Impact of foreign exchange2

108

1,219

(454)

Market gains and (losses)3

1,000

6,284

(4,334)

Ending assets

$            83,629

$            81,523

$            91,676





Fixed Income




Beginning assets

$            86,743

$            85,365

$            97,550

Sales1

6,047

5,920

7,424

Redemptions1

(7,127)

(9,755)

(9,437)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,080)

(3,835)

(2,013)

Net exchanges

(101)

(142)

146

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

3,524

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

38

239

(104)

Market gains and (losses)3

1,861

1,592

(3,433)

Ending assets

$            87,461

$            86,743

$            92,146





Alternative/Private Markets




Beginning assets

$            20,802

$            20,182

$            22,920

Sales1

1,265

1,127

644

Redemptions1

(792)

(1,190)

(505)

Net sales (redemptions)1

473

(63)

139

Net exchanges

1

(6)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

368

1,513

(637)

Market gains and (losses)3

(470)

(824)

687

Ending assets

$            21,174

$            20,802

$            23,109





Multi-asset




Beginning assets

$              2,989

$              2,902

$              3,780

Sales1

47

72

74

Redemptions1

(144)

(165)

(132)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(97)

(93)

(58)

Net exchanges

2

2

5

Market gains and (losses)3

79

178

(172)

Ending assets

$              2,973

$              2,989

$              3,555





Total Long-term Assets




Beginning assets

$          192,057

$          183,133

$          220,966

Sales1

12,990

12,384

15,134

Redemptions1

(12,799)

(17,125)

(17,144)

Net sales (redemptions)1

191

(4,741)

(2,010)

Net exchanges

5

(60)

(23)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

3,524

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

514

2,971

(1,195)

Market gains and (losses)3

2,470

7,230

(7,252)

Ending assets

$          195,237

$          192,057

$          210,486



1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


March 31, 2023


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds.

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$    43,342

$    38,181

$     43,180

$     43,563

$   13,050

$     7,752

$      2,851

$        138

$ 102,423

$     89,634

Sales

3,171

2,460

4,255

1,792

844

421

47

0

8,317

4,673

Redemptions

(2,996)

(1,740)

(4,699)

(2,428)

(657)

(135)

(139)

(5)

(8,491)

(4,308)

Net sales (redemptions)

175

720

(444)

(636)

187

286

(92)

(5)

(174)

365

Net exchanges

90

13

(101)

0

24

(23)

2

0

15

(10)

Impact of foreign exchange2

85

23

25

13

224

144

0

0

334

180

Market gains and (losses)3

1,040

(40)

956

905

(445)

(25)

71

8

1,622

848

Ending assets

$    44,732

$    38,897

$     43,616

$     43,845

$   13,040

$     8,134

$      2,832

$        141

$ 104,220

$     91,017



1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)

Quarter Ended


March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

March 31, 2022

Total Fund Assets




Beginning assets

$          102,423

$          100,993

$          135,294

Sales

8,317

8,274

9,857

Redemptions

(8,491)

(12,559)

(13,104)

Net sales (redemptions)

(174)

(4,285)

(3,247)

Net exchanges

15

(32)

(21)

Impact of foreign exchange1

334

1,810

(766)

Market gains and (losses)2

1,622

3,937

(6,292)

Ending assets

$          104,220

$          102,423

$          124,968





Total Separate Account Assets3




Beginning assets

$            89,634

$            82,140

$            85,672

Sales4

4,673

4,110

5,277

Redemptions4

(4,308)

(4,566)

(4,040)

Net sales (redemptions)4

365

(456)

1,237

Net exchanges

(10)

(28)

(2)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

3,524

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

180

1,161

(429)

Market gains and (losses)2

848

3,293

(960)

Ending assets

$            91,017

$            89,634

$            85,518





Total Long-term Assets3




Beginning assets

$          192,057

$          183,133

$          220,966

Sales4

12,990

12,384

15,134

Redemptions4

(12,799)

(17,125)

(17,144)

Net sales (redemptions)4

191

(4,741)

(2,010)

Net exchanges

5

(60)

(23)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

3,524

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

514

2,971

(1,195)

Market gains and (losses)2

2,470

7,230

(7,252)

Ending assets

$          195,237

$          192,057

$          210,486



1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets


(in millions)

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

By Asset Class






Equity

$              83,629

$              81,523

$              74,684

$              80,988

$              91,676

Fixed-income

87,461

86,743

85,365

86,253

92,146

Alternative / private markets

21,174

20,802

20,182

21,785

23,109

Multi-asset

2,973

2,989

2,902

3,135

3,555

Total long-term assets

195,237

192,057

183,133

192,161

210,486

Money market

505,800

476,844

441,294

439,697

420,596

Total Managed Assets

$            701,037

$            668,901

$            624,427

$            631,858

$            631,082







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              44,732

$              43,342

$              40,633

$              44,207

$              51,890

Fixed-income

43,616

43,180

44,896

48,215

54,830

Alternative / private markets

13,040

13,050

12,680

13,911

14,847

Multi-asset

2,832

2,851

2,784

3,001

3,401

Total long-term assets

104,220

102,423

100,993

109,334

124,968

Money market

357,346

335,937

309,859

298,031

279,514

Total Fund Assets

$            461,566

$            438,360

$            410,852

$            407,365

$            404,482

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              38,897

$              38,181

$              34,051

$              36,781

$              39,786

Fixed-income

43,845

43,563

40,469

38,038

37,316

Alternative / private markets

8,134

7,752

7,502

7,874

8,262

Multi-asset

141

138

118

134

154

Total long-term assets

91,017

89,634

82,140

82,827

85,518

Money market

148,454

140,907

131,435

141,666

141,082

Total Separate Account Assets

$            239,471

$            230,541

$            213,575

$            224,493

$            226,600

Total Managed Assets

$            701,037

$            668,901

$            624,427

$            631,858

$            631,082

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

By Asset Class






Equity

$              84,155

$              79,544

$              81,809

$              85,785

$              92,034

Fixed-income

88,209

87,849

87,042

88,740

95,475

Alternative / private markets

20,938

20,926

21,193

22,230

22,848

Multi-asset

3,012

2,988

3,144

3,337

3,621

Total long-term assets

196,314

191,307

193,188

200,092

213,978

Money market

483,083

442,334

438,601

417,778

433,254

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            679,397

$            633,641

$            631,789

$            617,870

$            647,232







By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$              45,055

$              43,131

$              45,135

$              47,504

$              52,419

Fixed-income

43,961

44,099

47,489

51,173

57,413

Alternative / private markets

13,062

13,140

13,432

14,297

14,746

Multi-asset

2,869

2,855

3,012

3,193

3,460

Total long-term assets

104,947

103,225

109,068

116,167

128,038

Money market

333,358

309,232

301,940

275,631

291,157

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$            438,305

$            412,457

$            411,008

$            391,798

$            419,195

Separate Accounts:






Equity

$              39,100

$              36,413

$              36,674

$              38,281

$              39,615

Fixed-income

44,248

43,750

39,553

37,567

38,062

Alternative / private markets

7,876

7,786

7,761

7,933

8,102

Multi-asset

143

133

132

144

161

Total long-term assets

91,367

88,082

84,120

83,925

85,940

Money market

149,725

133,102

136,661

142,147

142,097

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$            241,092

$            221,184

$            220,781

$            226,072

$            228,037

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$            679,397

$            633,641

$            631,789

$            617,870

$            647,232

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301810147.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

