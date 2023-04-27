Former Members of The Task Force on 21st Century Policing Release a Renewed Call to Action

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, was first convened in May 2015. Following the beating death of Tyre Nichols by police in Memphis, in January, 2023, Co-Chairs Laurie Robinson and Charles Ramsey invited members of the original Task Force to reconvene to address the issues of police accountability and the culture of policing.

The Renewed Call to Action, written by some former members of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, includes eight recommendations and action steps that focus on accountability, transparency, culture, the development of national standards, and the important role of local government in developing a whole of government and whole of community approach to transformational policing. (PRNewswire)

Some members of the former Task Force prepared a Renewed Call to Action with eight recommendations and action steps that focus on accountability, transparency, culture, the development of national standards, and the important role of local government in developing a whole of government and whole of community approach to transformational policing.

Recommendations

Establish a holistic role and mission of policing to help define community safety. Align policing leadership, organizational structure, incentives, and strategies to the redefined mission. Rebuild the culture of policing organizations. Establish national policing standards; train to those standards; and provide supervision to ensure their application. Address gaps in accountability systems that protect due process of officers while ensuring transparency and accountability for misconduct. Invest locally and organize communities to address unjust systems that contribute to poverty and racism. Address underlying drivers of crime. The federal government should collaborate and support community-based organizations and local and state government in helping to create safe communities as outlined in this call to action.

Charles Ramsey called the recommendations and action steps "a blueprint for transformation that will change the way we protect our communities.

Laurie Robinson emphasized, "All communities, including those communities that are often over-policed, experience crime rates that undermine their trust in police. We must do better."

Sean Smoot, managing partner of 21 CP Solutions: "Since the release of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing, there have been more than 133 task forces, working groups, and councils seeking to reform policing. It is time we call for a transformation."

The Renewed Call to Action and the work of the reconvened task force were funded by a grant from the Joyce Foundation to 21CP Solutions. 21CP Solutions is comprised of experts in community safety, civil rights, and law enforcement.

For a copy of the full Renewed Call please go to: https://www.21cpsolutions.com/21st-century-policing

Click here for the Task Force member biographies

