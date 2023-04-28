ConcertAI's TeraRecon Adds the Releases of an AI-Assisted Clinical Suite Solution, Neuro Suite to Provide Comprehensive Solutions for Neurological Disorders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConcertAI's TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS category leader, has announced the release of its AI-driven clinical suite, Neuro Suite. Purpose-built for disease triage, differential diagnostic insights, and care activation in many neurological disease states such as neuro-oncology, dementia, multiple sclerosis, and more, the Neuro Suite is designed to integrate across the entire healthcare organization and address challenges that clinicians face when making decisions regarding chronic neurological care.

"As an AI-assisted specialty clinical suite solution, Neuro Suite was created to enhance specialists' ability to assess neurological diseases using various types of imaging modalities," said Jeff Elton, Ph.D., CEO of ConcertAI. He further noted that, "ConcertAI's TeraRecon Eureka Clinical AI offers a portfolio of solutions from the AI leaders in the neurology field, including Combinostics, Imaging Biometrics, and Cercare, creating a first-in-class capability and the only open AI architecture for Clinical AI."

Combinostics' algorithm provides a high-quality brain segmentation assessment on MRI images to assess atrophy and provides detailed reports, as well as other functionality, to aid in the probability of a diagnosis and differential diagnoses for degenerative cerebral pathologies such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Imaging Biometric's flagship algorithm provides meaningful insights into the oxygenation and blood supply of brain tumors, enabling key information regarding active tumor areas for assistance in diagnosis, progression, treatment, and post treatment outcomes and planning. Cercare's proprietary perfusion technology provides unique insights into blood flow and cerebral blood volume for assessment of neurovascular function down to the capillary level, providing valuable insights into all cerebrovascular and neuroncology diseases. The strength of the Neuro Suite provides customers the flexibility to choose the algorithms that fit the specific needs of the neuro workflows within their hospitals.

"We are proud to enhance our neurological offerings beyond TR Neuro to an entire Neuro Suite, extending to our clinician customers an amazing array of tools streamlined into one place and able to be interacted with to help identify and treat critical neurological issues," said TeraRecon's President, Dan McSweeney.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com/.

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at https://www.terarecon.com/

