Esperovax Appoints Dr. Robin Robinson as President and CEO

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esperovax, Inc. a leading oral RNA vaccine and therapeutic technology company specializing in oral mRNA-based medicines, announced today the appointment of Dr. Robin Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Robinson will lead the company from technology discovery and early development into the next stages of pre-clinical/ clinical product development and the company's financial growth.

Esperovax Log (PRNewswire)

"Esperovax oral RNA technologies are ripe for further development of selected product candidates in animal and early-stage clinical studies," said Robinson. "These technologies and supportive data are well-suited to meet vaccine needs for better long-lasting mucosal immunity and to metabolic disease and oncology therapeutic needs for oral RNA drug delivery and gene specific tissue-targeting."

Added Robinson: "I have followed Esperovax for several years as a member of the Scientific Advisory Board, and I am excited to lead the talented Esperovax team to develop new and better medicines to the global community and to build stronger value for our shareholders through long-term strategic collaborations and industry partnerships."

Dr. Robinson is a renowned international scientific and public health leader in novel and innovative vaccines and biothreat medical countermeasures as the former Vaccine Director at Novavax, Inc. and the founding Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in the U.S. Government. Dr. Robinson was cited in 2014 – 2016 as one the Top 50 Influential Persons in Vaccines and in 2018 as one of the top 100 innovators in medicine by The Medicine Maker. A pioneer in the creation of Virus-Like Particle (VLP) vaccines, several of his VLP vaccines are licensed vaccines marketed globally. At BARDA using a public-private partnership model, he led hundreds of early-stage product candidates through advanced clinical and manufacturing development resulting in more than 60 FDA-approved and marketed products to date.

Recently Dr. Robinson led the development of a novel stem cell therapy to treat wounds from a pre-clinical stage product into clinical studies while serving as the Chief Scientific Officer at RenovaCare, Inc. This successful effort required his integration of multi-national R&D, manufacturing, and clinical site partners with regulatory agencies. These previous and current experiences and skills will serve Esperovax well during its evolving growth.

Esperovax Board Chairman Roger Newton commented: "The appointment of Dr. Robinson as CEO marks a notable milestone for Esperovax, an organization committed to addressing unmet medical needs and providing hope to patients worldwide, the meaning of "Esperar" in Esperovax. Through the development of cutting-edge mRNA-based therapies, the company aims to revolutionize the field of medicine. With Dr. Robinson at the helm, Esperovax is poised to deliver on its promise of life-saving therapies that will improve the health and wellbeing of individuals across the globe."

Esperovax's previous CEO, Dr. David O'Hagan, will continue his scientific leadership in the company's R&D and daily operations.

About Esperovax

Esperovax is a cutting-edge vaccine company dedicated to developing innovative oral mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The company is committed to advancing the science of medicine to help people live healthier, happier lives. For more information, please visit Esperovax.com.

Dr. Robin Robinson (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Esperovax