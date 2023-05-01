Legrand Revitalizes Data Center Sector with Two Revolutionary Intelligent Rack PDUs

Offered by Legrand brands Server Technology and Raritan as the PRO4X and PX4, the new intelligent PDUs offer unparalleled visibility, flexibility, density and security for ever-changing rack power and infrastructure requirements

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, is proud to answer the evolving rack power distribution needs of today's data centers by unveiling the industry's next generation of intelligent rack PDUs. Combining the best software and hardware technology from previous generations of Raritan and Server Technology rack PDUs while adding a considerable number of new, ground-breaking features, they offer the industry-leading visibility, best-in-class hardware and security Legrand's customers need.

Sold by Legrand's brands as the Server Technology PRO4X and Raritan PX4, these new intelligent rack PDU designs revolutionize capacity planning, workload optimization, environmental monitoring, physical and digital access control, and uptime initiatives. Combining over 30 years of battle-tested engineering and intelligence with industry-proven hardware and software, the PRO4X and PX4 will solve the power needs of data center operators today, while helping them anticipate tomorrow's rack power distribution challenges.

Equipped with future-focused capabilities, the PRO4X and PX4 vastly improve upon PDUs previously available on the market. They are the first rack PDUs to measure total harmonic distortion at the cabinet and device levels, offering data center operators the most complete and accurate (+/- 0.5 percent) set of internalized power quality monitoring and metrics, including waveform capture capabilities. For example, the visibility of peak and min/max power measurement values offered by the PRO4X and PX4 will greatly assist in capacity planning, identifying stranded capacity and conducting failover planning. As well, the product's Circuit Breaker Trip Forensics with Waveform Capture will help facility managers not only uncover the exact outlet and potential cause of a circuit breaker trip, but also capture, visualize, and review waveform power quality data to proactively prevent similar occurrences. Overall, the Server Technology PRO4X and Raritan PX4 offer the best in data collection and optimization, infrastructure flexibility, and white space security and instrumentation for data center operators in need of unmatched innovation coupled with proven performance.

"We are excited to launch the Server Technology PRO4X and Raritan PX4 intelligent rack PDUs to revolutionize the way data centers and mission-critical facilities manage their power and vital infrastructure," said Joe DeLong, VP/General Manager, Legrand's Data, Power, and Control division. "Too many data centers lack the level of power quality monitoring they truly need in order to drive greater efficiency and sustainability, and, according to the Uptime Institute, power-related problems cause 43 percent of outages that result in downtime and financial costs. The PRO4X and PX4 solve for this challenge while also offering unsurpassed outlet and power density for data center professionals who want to be prepared for the future. We're excited to see this new intelligent PDU design help mission-critical facility managers optimize their power usage and capacity, while ensuring maximum uptime."

Other key features of the Server Technology PRO4X and Raritan PX4 include:

High Density Outlet Technology (HDOT ® ) and HDOT Cx ® outlets that combine an IEC C13 and C19 into one outlet, accommodating C14 and C20 plugs

45-degree angle infeed that allows facility managers to position the PDU where needed

Alternating outlet and branch power distribution in a single column of outlets down the entire length of the PDU

Easy data collection and export to manage energy utilization

Secure encrypted communication, by default, for all PDU data

In many ways, the PRO4X and PX4 are the future of intelligent power distribution. For more information, please visit Server Technology PRO4X and Raritan PX4.

