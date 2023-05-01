Pathstone to Acquire Brainard Capital Management

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive, customized wealth management advice and family office services for high-net worth families, family offices, foundations and endowments, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Brainard Capital Management ("Brainard"). Based in Austin, Texas, Brainard provides investment consulting and advisory services to a select group of ultra-high net worth individuals and families with a unique focus in the technology space.

"Pathstone strives to be innovators, so coming together with a firm built on servicing innovative entrepreneurs is only fitting," said Matt Fleissig, CEO of Pathstone. "Having known the Brainard team for a number of years we always believed that working together would be mutually beneficial and we couldn't be happier to welcome our new team members in Austin."

Founded by Owen Brainard in 2004, Brainard advises on approximately $2 billion in combined assets under management and administration and has developed a niche by leveraging their expertise in advising technology entrepreneurs. With such personal and professional experience in the space, the Brainard team brings extensive experience advising clients in pre- and post-liquidity wealth structures. By coming together with Pathstone the Brainard team will immediately be able to access Pathstone's infrastructure, an expanded suite of services, and a deep bench of talent to broaden the scope of the services available to their existing clients and ultimately, accelerate growth in an attractive market segment.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Brainard team to the Pathstone family," said Kelly Maregni, President of Pathstone. "This addition not only brings incredibly talented individuals with unique skill sets to our organization but bolsters our presence in the high-growth Austin market. We are eager to begin learning and collaborating with our new team members."

The combination will bring Pathstone's total assets under advisement and administration to over $80 billion. Pathstone will now have offices in 17 cities nationwide with over 350 team members, more than 180 of whom are shareholders of the firm.

"After getting to know the Pathstone team, we couldn't be more excited to join forces with a group that we are both culturally and philosophically aligned with," said Owen Brainard, Founder of Brainard Capital Management. "We believe that combing the resources and skill sets of our organizations will enhance our ability to service our clients at all stages of their wealth planning."

Republic Capital Group served as the exclusive financial advisor and Kastner Gravelle LLP served as legal counsel for Brainard Capital Management while Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Pathstone.

About Pathstone

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com.

About Brainard

Brainard Capital Management is an independent advisory boutique dedicated to providing creative investment solutions and advice to a select group of high net worth and family office clients. The firm has a deep history of advising technology company founders, early employees, and venture investors through all stages of their wealth planning. For more information, please visit http://brainardcapital.com.

