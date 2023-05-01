A PATRÓN Tequila Margarita is Your Ticket to the Miami Grand Prix

This Cinco de Mayo enter for a chance to win an unforgettable weekend experience to the big race in Miami through the PATRÓN Cinco Circuit sweepstakes

ATOTONILCO EL ALTO, Jalisco, Mexico, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is revving up Cinco de Mayo with a suite of experiences that not only celebrate the country's favorite cocktail - the margarita - but also toasts to the kick-off of the Miami Grand Prix race weekend.

To bring tequila fans along for the ride, PATRÓN is launching the PATRÓN Cinco Circuit sweepstakes on Cinco de Mayo, giving one lucky winner a trip to Miami's race weekend. Then for fans in Miami, PATRÓN will kick off Cinco de Mayo by bringing back the PATRÓN Pit Stop – with special guest, global superstar Becky G. – a highly sought after event which made its debut at the Austin Grand Prix last year.

"There's no better way to spend Cinco de Mayo than by sipping on a delicious PATRÓN Margarita at your local bar with friends, which now may just win you the ultimate ride of a lifetime to the Miami Grand Prix through the PATRÓN Cinco Circuit," said D-J Hageman, Vice President Marketing PATRÓN Tequila. "In addition to having one lucky fan join PATRÓN trackside, we're also excited to once again show up during race weekend with our familia Becky G. at our Cinco de Mayo celebration, the PATRÓN Pit Stop."

A PATRÓN Margarita is Your Ticket to the Miami Grand Prix through the PATRÓN Cinco Circuit

On Cinco de Mayo, margarita fans will have the chance to win an unforgettable trip to the second annual Miami Grand Prix through the PATRÓN Cinco Circuit sweepstakes. In less than 24 hours, on May 6, a winner and friend will be whisked to Miami and put up in a luxury hotel, where they'll experience the excitement of a celebrity-filled race weekend. They'll join PATRÓN at the track for Sunday's big race and more, all before flying back home Monday after a whirlwind weekend, compliments of PATRÓN.

There are two ways to enter:

In-Person: When you see a PATRÓN Cinco Circuit display while at your local bar (shelf-takers, display headers, counter cards, coasters, etc.), simply scan the QR code which will then direct you to a microsite to enter the sweepstakes.

Social Media: Fans can follow PATRÓN on Instagram or Twitter, and comment on one of two official posts released by tagging the friend (must be 21+) they would take with them to the big race and using the hashtags #PATRÓNCincoCircuit and #PATRÓNSweepstakes. Each fan to comment will immediately receive a direct message with a link to the microsite to enter.

The PATRÓN Pit Stop: The Margarita Takes Miami at the Hottest Cinco de Mayo Party in Town for Race Weekend

After its inaugural run at the Austin Grand Prix, the PATRÓN Pit Stop is coming to Miami. The race weekend kick-off celebration on Cinco de Mayo will offer local fans an unforgettable experience off the track, with a star-studded bookable event at a private beachside location complete with a performance from multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Becky G (must be 21+).

To enjoy the PATRÓN Pit Stop, guests can now secure their reservation while spots last at: https://www.exploretock.com/patron-pit-stop-miami

Regardless of where drinkers find themselves celebrating this Cinco de Mayo, they can shake up their own PATRÓN Perfect Margarita:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver Tequila

1 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur

.75 oz Fresh lime juice

.25 oz Simple syrup

Lime wedge for garnish

Kosher salt (optional)

Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill.

Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.

For more information about the PATRÓN Cinco Circuit sweepstakes, PATRÓN Pit Stop, and the ultimate margarita recipes to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, please visit patrontequila.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.PATRÓNtequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.



PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Becky G

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and activist Becky G was born for the spotlight, and her multifaceted career has proven Becky to be one of the most influential artists of her generation. The 26-year-old global superstar's long list of achievements include four Latin GRAMMY nominations, four number one hits on the Billboard Latin Airplay Charts ("Mayores, "Sin Pijama,""MAMIII," and "BAILÉ CON MI EX"), and her debut album Mala Santa (October 2019) is certified 8X Platinum in the United States, Platinum in Spain, and Gold in Mexico, putting Becky at over 8.9 billion global career streams to date.

In May 2022, Becky released her second studio album, ESQUEMAS, which debuted at #1 on the Latin Pop Albums Chart and #5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Album Chart. The album is certified 3x platinum by the Latin RIAA and has garnered over 1.3 billion streams. The 14-track album features Becky's Latin-GRAMMY nominated global smash hit "MAMIII" with Karol G, which was named one of LA Times' Best Songs of 2022, has amassed over 740 million streams, 484 million video views worldwide since release and is certified DIAMOND by RIAA Latin.

In April, Becky made her Coachella mainstage solo debut performance which Rolling Stone heralded as "star-studded" and "jaw-dropping" while Billboard declared, "Becky G rocked the main stage and paid tribute to her Mexican roots, spotlighting Regional Mexican Music and its new generations of artists." Up next, Becky will expand into the TV and film space with her production company, and an emphasis on telling Latin stories through Latin voices.

THE PERFECT WAY TO ENJOY PATRÓN IS RESPONSIBLY.

