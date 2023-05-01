SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE 48-INCH FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR CAPTURES TOP GLOBAL DESIGN AWARDS

Industry-First 48-Inch French-Door Refrigerator Honored by Prestigious Red Dot Design and iF Design Award Programs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Kitchen Suite, the fast-growing luxury appliance brand, has captured top global design awards for its new, state-of-the-art ENERGY STAR® certified 48-inch French Door Refrigerator. The highly notable Red Dot Design and iF Design Award programs have recognized the refrigerator as a top product of 2023 for its timeless and innovative design.

The Red Dot Award is one of the most respected competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts in the world. This year, approximately 20,000 products from 51 countries were submitted for the jury's consideration. The 48-inch French Door Refrigerator is the sixth Signature Kitchen Suite product to earn a Red Dot Award since the brand's debut in 2018.

Following the 2021 wins for the innovative Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers and Undercounter Wine Refrigerator, this year the iF Design Award was awarded to the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch French Door Refrigerator in the kitchen appliance category. Held annually in Germany, the iF Design Award is widely viewed as one of the world's top three industrial design awards. This year, a total of 11,000 products were submitted from around the globe, competing for recognition in 76 award categories across nine disciplines.

These award wins are further proof of Signature Kitchen Suite's industry leading design recognized by experts around the world. Other key accolades bestowed upon this groundbreaking refrigerator include the National Kitchen and Bath Association's "Best of KBIS," the Connected Design "Design Meets Tech" award, Kitchen & Bath Business product award, and Kitchen and Bath Design News Top 20 Products of the Year, among others.

The new pinnacle for the natural progression in the market, this 48-inch French door refrigerator allows the design community to offer clients unprecedented capacity and functionality in the popular French Door configuration, making this product ideal for the replacement of aging 48-inch refrigerators. The refrigerator can match any type of aesthetic, with both stainless steel and panel ready options and Signature Fit™ Integrated Design, allowing for proud or flush installation. The Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch French Door Refrigerator is the first and only one of its size available in a panel ready model. Designers and homeowners alike will appreciate thoughtful design elements including drawers that line up with standard countertop height for a clean, streamlined look.

This industry-first refrigerator brings unmatched design and versatility to the kitchen with a functional convertible drawer that offers five preset temperatures ranging from 41⁰ F to -7⁰ F, allowing for precise food preservation across five temperature settings: chilled wine, fridge/deli, meats and seafood, beverage, or drop the temperature all the way down to make it a freezer. Along with precise preservation, the dual ice maker drawer offers both trapezoidal-shaped ice and slow-melting Craft Ice™ to elevate beverages of all kinds. Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to manage and monitor preservation needs from their smartphone and ThinQ® Care proactively contacts owners about potential service issues before they occur. Additional features including a beautiful full metal interior, dual compressors, adjustable hidden LED under-shelf lighting, and exclusive Lift and Go™ drawers and bins, plus two freezer drawers that allow for more space to keep frozen foods perfectly chilled.

