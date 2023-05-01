SonicWall Strengthens Channel Leadership Team to Meet Growing Partner Demand for Boundless Cybersecurity

Channel ecosystem leader Michelle Ragusa-McBain to serve as Vice President, North America Channel Chief

MILPITAS, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall, provider of world-leading seamless cybersecurity protection to increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces, announced today that Michelle Ragusa-McBain joins as Vice President, North America Channel Chief.

Ragusa-McBain's appointment is in addition to recent leadership hirings including Jason Carter as Chief Revenue Officer, Peter Burke as Chief Product Officer, and Chandrodaya Prasad as Executive Vice President of Global Product Management.

"An unwavering commitment to SonicWall customers and partners around the globe is SonicWall's priority," said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. "These executive appointments are yet another sign that SonicWall is continuing to evolve to remain one of the leaders in the cybersecurity space. Along with the emphasis on SonicWall's outside-in approach we are positioned to take our partner community to new heights in 2023."

As North American Channel Chief, Ragusa-McBain will be responsible for driving the channel ecosystem, enabling partners to grow and profit from the outside-in shift to cybersecurity. With more than 18 years of partner experience, Michelle has successfully led, developed, managed, and grown channel ecosystems at Cisco, Office Depot | CompuCom, and JS Group. She has led managed services, subscription/consumption models, distribution, and alliances programs. She and her teams have been recognized with numerous channel awards, and she has served on multiple boards and communities driving DE&I initiatives and developing the next generation of channel talent.

Ragusa-McBain will be delivering a keynote in front of more than 7,000 partners at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas on May 1-4, 2023. "There has never been a more exciting time to partner with SonicWall," said Ragusa-McBain. "In the keynote we will outline the company's new outside-in channel strategy and explore how SonicWall is redefining success for its channel partners of tomorrow, who require strong security efficacy, low TCO and actionable threat intelligence."

SonicWall helps partners build, scale and manage security across cloud, hybrid and traditional environments - driving secure cloud adoption at the customer's pace. Offering a full suite of solutions to stop targeted cyberattacks, with physical & virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, email and application security, zero-trust network access, secure VPN and wireless security, remote workforce access, secure cloud adoption, distributed network security, and secure software-defined networking.

"Coupled with our world-class TCO, our ability to listen to our partners and meet their needs, and an enhanced partner program designed with MSP and MSSP business models in mind, new and existing SonicWall partners are in even better position to be successful in 2023," said SonicWall CRO Jason Carter. "SonicWall also provides world-class threat analysis on emerging cyberattack strategies that help partners protect their customers in a high-risk threat landscape."

The SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program accelerates partners' ability to be thought leaders and game changers in the ever-evolving security landscape. From superior products and technical expertise to aggressive margins and partner loyalty, we partner to win. The SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program includes competitive margins, deal registration protection, technical training, sales enablement, rewards, and lead generation support. For more information about partnering with SonicWall, visit us at www.sonicwall.com/partners.

About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

