Unify Launches New Product to Deliver Verified Leads to Mortgage Businesses

The new product, Prequalified Leads, will accelerate the mortgage prequalification process by triggering automated marketing outreach.

DALLAS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify, the leading mortgage business growth platform, is thrilled to introduce a new product to their full suite of software tools for mortgage professionals: Prequalified Leads. The new product will give Unify clients a unique competitive advantage, as loan originators' top priority is finding quality leads that contribute to the growth of their business.

Prequalified Leads is a lead enablement solution add-on that works with Unify's core platform workflow and marketing automation technology to initiate the mortgage prequalification process. Users will receive trusted prequalified mortgage information without impacting customer credit scores and be able to prioritize outreach efforts by tracking approved mortgage leads.

"Unify understands the current economic conditions and how that can affect the hyper-competitive mortgage market," said Rodney Eten, Director of Application Development. "Our goal is to continue to provide our clients with industry-leading product solutions that enhance their business. Introducing Prequalified Leads to our portfolio of product offerings allows us to provide a unique cost-saving solution to differentiate verified leads for our customers."

Incorporating Prequalified Leads into the platform improves operating efficiencies as users can manage and reduce costs by controlling the number of lead purchases. In addition, users tracking mortgage approvals can save time by setting up automated responses within one system. Loan originators can benefit from enhancing customer relationships by instilling loyalty that their customers' sensitive data is protected with a SOC 2 Type2– and Experian EI3PA–certified product.

Prequalified Leads is one of many new products Unify plans to introduce in the months ahead, as the company continues to improve its platform for all levels of users. Unify continues to serve some of the industry's largest lenders, banks, credit unions, and brokers, with forty-seven billion dollars in loans closed and just under one million loans originated, annually.

Unify (a subsidiary of Lone Wolf Technologies) is a leading mortgage business growth platform specifically built for the residential mortgage industry. Founded in 2008, Unify's integrated software platform offers product solutions that enable lead generation, marketing automation, contact organization, and seamless LOS and POS integration. Unify's technology provides over 4,000 mortgage professionals with a full suite of tools to grow their business while unifying the relationship of sourcing prospects, networking with partners, and retaining past clients to increase loan volume. For more information, visit www.unifycrm.com.

