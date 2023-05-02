The Andersons, Inc. Reports Quarterly Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter Highlights:

Company reported a net loss attributable to The Andersons of $15 million , or $0.44 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $7 million , or $0.20 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million for the quarter

Trade reported pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million , a record first quarter

Renewables produced a pretax loss of $83 million due to a previously announced non-cash impairment and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $6 million

Nutrient & Industrial (formerly Plant Nutrient) reported a pretax loss of $10 million on a slow start to the planting season

"Once again, our Trade business led the way for the quarter. The team continues to execute well and we are seeing positive results from our base business, as well as, recent growth investments. The Renewables team was faced with lower ethanol crush margins to start the quarter but showed improvement over 2022 on an adjusted basis. The Nutrient & Industrial business was faced with declining fertilizer prices and deferred customer purchasing in the quarter. In April, customers have engaged and prices have firmed a bit as fieldwork began in our service geography. While some of the typical first quarter business will shift into Q2, we do not expect that all the business will be recovered," said President and CEO Pat Bowe.

"We are making good progress on several growth opportunities. We remain focused on executing within our stated strategy in our core grain and fertilizer verticals including further focus on renewables and new opportunities in renewable diesel feedstocks," continued Bowe. "We remain confident in the long-term outlook for the company and achieving our previously stated goal."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Variance Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations $ (65.0) $ 10.6 $ (75.6) Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 (20.6) 10.2 (30.8) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 8.1 10.2 (2.1) Trade1 23.6 3.7 19.9 Renewables1 6.3 5.5 0.8 Nutrient & Industrial (10.4) 10.7 (21.1) Other (11.4) (9.8) (1.6) Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company (14.8) 6.1 (20.9) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations Attributable to the Company1 6.8 6.1 0.7 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations (EPS) (0.44) 0.18 (0.62) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations1 0.20 0.18 0.02 EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 (16.2) 55.8 (72.0) Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations1 $ 55.3 $ 55.8 $ (0.5) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong operating cash flows and we remain disciplined in our approach to capital spending. We continue to be well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "In light of the current, high interest rate environment, we are strategically managing working capital usage. Our short-term debt funding working capital at the end of the first quarter of 2023 totaled $638 million, less than half of the $1,450 million we borrowed a year ago."

The company used cash of $334 million and $1,075 million in its operating activities for the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively, and generated $41 million and $40 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

First Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Generates Strong Earnings; Record Q1

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Trade benefited from strong elevation margins in its assets, and excellent merchandising results across the portfolio. Its well-positioned premium food and feed ingredients business also generated good margins. All three lines of business exceeded the 2022 first quarter.

Spring planting is just getting started in the Midwest. Commodity prices have moderated from the highs of last spring, but stocks remain relatively low. With the mix of assets and merchandising capabilities across key geographies, Trade is well-positioned for an expected large 2023 harvest. Unfavorable weather conditions could result in production shortfalls and continuing global supply and demand imbalances, which would allow for continued merchandising opportunities and strong elevation margins.

Adjustments to earnings primarily related to insurance recoveries on the late December fire-damaged inventory.

Trade's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, more than double first quarter 2022 EBITDA of $21 million.

Renewables Generates Solid Q1 Adjusted Earnings; Takes Impairment Charge on ELEMENT

The Renewables segment reported a pretax loss of $83 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $6 million in the first quarter, which is comparable to the same period in 2022.

The ELEMENT non-cash impairment charge was $87 million of which $44 million was the company's share.

Ethanol crush margins were weak starting the quarter but rebounded later in the period during the start of the spring maintenance season. Driving demand has also picked up and corn prices have moderated. The merchandising businesses including renewable diesel feedstocks continue to deliver solid results, but were impacted by lower values, partially due to delays in renewable diesel plant startups. Our eastern corn belt production facilities remain well-positioned for corn supply and ethanol margins have strengthened further after the close of the quarter.

Renewables had first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $22 million in 2023, a slight decrease from 2022 first quarter EBITDA of $24 million.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Decline; Slow Customer Engagement on Declining Prices

The Nutrient & Industrial segment posted a pretax loss of $10 million, compared to record first quarter income in the prior year of $11 million. Significantly declining market prices continued to keep customers on the sidelines. With strong farmer income and planted acres anticipated to be high, second quarter volumes are expected to improve, but some of the margin decline is not likely to be recovered.

Nutrient & Industrial's first quarter EBITDA was $(1) million compared to 2022 first quarter EBITDA of $19 million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective rate of 9.1% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 22% - 25%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2023. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 9649408). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/PWwnqVbqG3R and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the ongoing economic impacts from the war in Ukraine, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) from continuing operations; adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); EBITDA from continuing operations; adjusted EBITDA; adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to net income from continuing operations, pretax income from continuing operations or income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations, diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders from continuing operations and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,881,238

$ 3,977,954 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 3,733,227

3,858,419 Gross profit 148,011

119,535 Operating, administrative and general expenses 117,235

101,987 Asset impairment 87,156

— Interest expense, net 16,625

10,859 Other income, net 8,004

3,918 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations (65,001)

10,607 Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations (5,884)

4,103 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (59,117)

6,504 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

(554) Net income (loss) (59,117)

5,950 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (44,367)

447 Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ (14,750)

$ 5,503







Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:





Basic earnings (loss):





Continuing operations $ (0.44)

$ 0.18 Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

$ (0.44)

$ 0.16 Diluted earnings (loss):





Continuing operations $ (0.44)

$ 0.18 Discontinued operations —

(0.02)

$ (0.44)

$ 0.16

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



(in thousands) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,853

$ 115,269

$ 36,381 Accounts receivable, net 1,125,071

1,248,878

1,050,259 Inventories 1,551,101

1,731,725

1,950,303 Commodity derivative assets – current 222,036

295,588

769,916 Current assets held-for-sale —

2,871

20,255 Other current assets 81,407

71,622

113,589 Total current assets 3,050,468

3,465,953

3,940,703 Other assets:









Goodwill 129,342

129,342

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 95,134

100,907

111,055 Right of use assets, net 59,209

61,890

51,821 Other assets held-for-sale —

—

45,264 Other assets, net 89,174

87,175

92,506 Total other assets 372,859

379,314

429,988 Property, plant and equipment, net 678,717

762,729

772,245 Total assets $ 4,102,044

$ 4,607,996

$ 5,142,936











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 638,210

$ 272,575

$ 1,449,768 Trade and other payables 768,872

1,423,633

741,124 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 309,546

370,524

384,723 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 107,983

98,519

216,836 Current maturities of long-term debt 85,567

110,155

54,158 Current liabilities held-for-sale —

—

10,200 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 202,133

245,916

205,958 Total current liabilities 2,112,311

2,521,322

3,062,767 Long-term lease liabilities 35,727

37,147

31,419 Long-term debt, less current maturities 486,892

492,518

571,181 Deferred income taxes 54,391

64,080

68,437 Other long-term liabilities held-for-sale —

—

14,738 Other long-term liabilities 66,311

63,160

77,173 Total liabilities 2,755,632

3,178,227

3,825,715 Total equity 1,346,412

1,429,769

1,317,221 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,102,044

$ 4,607,996

$ 5,142,936

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (59,117)

$ 6,504 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

(554) Net income (loss) (59,117)

5,950 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 32,220

34,377 Bad debt expense, net —

1,255 Stock-based compensation expense 2,596

1,818 Deferred federal income tax (8,051)

(6,947) Asset impairment 87,156

— Other 3,225

3,048 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 125,113

(215,012) Inventories 178,010

(136,820) Commodity derivatives 83,148

(277,761) Other current and non-current assets (17,543)

(38,810) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (760,292)

(446,096) Net cash used in operating activities (333,535)

(1,074,998) Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (25,470)

(20,722) Purchases of investments —

(1,333) Purchases of Rail assets —

(3,186) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets 2,871

248 Other 2,792

72 Net cash used in investing activities (19,807)

(24,921) Financing Activities





Net receipts under short-term lines of credit 363,619

796,209 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt —

350,000 Payments of short-term debt —

(200,000) Payments of long-term debt (30,251)

(7,566) Contributions from noncontrolling interest owner —

2,450 Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (9,980)

(9,980) Payments of debt issuance costs (5)

(7,310) Dividends paid (6,279)

(6,144) Proceeds from exercises of stock options —

5,024 Common stock repurchased (1,671)

— Value of shares withheld for taxes (6,616)

(3,319) Other —

393 Net cash provided by financing activities 308,817

919,757 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 109

99 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (44,416)

(180,063) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,269

216,444 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 70,853

$ 36,381

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (59,117)

$ 6,504 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (44,367)

447 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (14,750)

6,057 Adjustments:





Transaction related compensation 1,668

— Asset Impairment 44,450

— Insurance proceeds and receivables (17,390)

— Income tax impact of adjustments1 (7,182)

— Total adjusting items, net of tax 21,546

— Adjusted net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 6,796

$ 6,057







Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ (0.44)

$ 0.18







Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.64

$ — Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.20

$ 0.18

1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25%.



Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) from continuing operations available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share amount for each specified item.





The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (continued)

(unaudited)





















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,877,780

$ 839,516

$ 163,942

$ —

$ 3,881,238 Gross profit 117,178

15,803

15,030

—

148,011 Operating, administrative and general expenses 71,980

8,904

24,132

12,219

117,235 Other income, net 5,983

841

846

334

8,004 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 39,364

(82,513)

(10,438)

(11,414)

(65,001) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(44,367)

—

—

(44,367) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 39,364

$ (38,146)

$ (10,438)

$ (11,414)

$ (20,634) Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes from

continuing operations2 (15,722)

44,450

—

—

28,728 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 23,642

$ 6,304

$ (10,438)

$ (11,414)

$ 8,094



















Three months ended March 31, 2022

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 3,084,681

$ 683,231

$ 210,042

$ —

$ 3,977,954 Gross profit 67,619

15,191

36,725

—

119,535 Operating, administrative and general expenses 59,543

7,890

25,325

9,229

101,987 Other income (loss), net 3,780

428

804

(1,094)

3,918 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 3,669

5,962

10,743

(9,767)

10,607 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

447

—

—

447 Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations

attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 3,669

$ 5,515

$ 10,743

$ (9,767)

$ 10,160 1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales

and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and

long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2023

















Net income (loss)1 $ 39,364

$ (82,513)

$ (10,438)

$ (5,530)

$ (59,117) Interest expense (income) 11,817

3,097

2,182

(471)

16,625 Tax benefit —

—

—

(5,884)

(5,884) Depreciation and amortization 8,645

14,472

6,957

2,146

32,220 EBITDA1 59,826

(64,944)

(1,299)

(9,739)

(16,156) Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,668

—

—

—

1,668 Insurance proceeds & receivables (17,390)

—

—

—

(17,390) Asset Impairment —

87,156

—

—

87,156 Total adjusting items (15,722)

87,156

—

—

71,434 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 44,104

$ 22,212

$ (1,299)

$ (9,739)

$ 55,278



















Three months ended March 31, 2022

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 3,669

$ 5,962

$ 10,743

$ (13,870)

$ 6,504 Interest expense (income) 8,187

1,767

1,461

(556)

10,859 Tax provision —

—

—

4,103

4,103 Depreciation and amortization 8,974

16,639

6,579

2,185

34,377 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 20,830

$ 24,368

$ 18,783

$ (8,138)

$ 55,843

1 Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2023, contain no activity from discontinued operations. As such, references to EBITDA and EBITDA from continuing operations, as well as, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations will yield the same results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

March 31, 2023 (in thousands) June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 102,400

$ 24,880

$ 21,170

$ (59,117)

$ 89,333 Interest expense 16,921

14,982

14,087

16,625

62,615 Tax provision (benefit) 15,753

9,839

9,933

(5,884)

29,641 Depreciation and amortization 33,567

33,322

33,476

32,220

132,585 EBITDA from continuing operations 168,641

83,023

78,666

(16,156)

314,174 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:

















Transaction related compensation expense —

—

—

1,668

1,668 Inventory damage (related insurance recoveries) —

—

15,993

(17,390)

(1,397) Asset impairment including equity method investments 4,455

—

9,000

87,156

100,611 Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762) Total adjusting items 693

—

24,993

71,434

97,120 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 169,334

$ 83,023

$ 103,659

$ 55,278

$ 411,294





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

March 31, 2022

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

Net income from continuing operations $ 44,024

$ 12,290

$ 65,473

$ 6,504

$ 128,291 Interest expense 10,060

8,799

8,444

10,859

38,162 Tax provision 9,677

4,027

11,163

4,103

28,970 Depreciation and amortization 38,949

42,811

36,797

34,377

152,934 EBITDA from continuing operations 102,710

67,927

121,877

55,843

348,357 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA from continuing operations:

















Transaction related compensation expense 274

243

274

—

791 Gain on sale of a business —

(14,619)

—

—

(14,619) Loss from cost method investment —

2,784

—

—

2,784 Asset impairments —

—

8,321

—

8,321 Total adjusting items 274

(11,592)

8,595

—

(2,723) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 102,984

$ 56,335

$ 130,472

$ 55,843

$ 345,634





















The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash used in operating activities $ (333,535)

$ (1,074,998) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 125,113

(215,012) Inventories 178,010

(136,820) Commodity derivatives 83,148

(277,761) Other current and non-current assets (17,543)

(38,810) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (760,292)

(446,096) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (391,564)

(1,114,499) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:





Less: Damaged inventory insurance proceeds and receivables (17,390)

— Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 40,639

$ 39,501



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

