Beach House Announces Chief Executive Officer

* Mark Pundt, M.D. former President of ConvenientMD, joins as CEO

JUNO BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach House Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Beach House" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Fort Lauderdale-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Mark Pundt, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO").

(PRNewsfoto/BelHealth Investment Partners) (PRNewswire)

Mark Pundt , M.D. former President of ConvenientMD, joins as CEO of Beach House

For over 30 years, Dr. Pundt has had the responsibilities of leading, operating, managing, consulting, and working as a clinician for medical practices and businesses. He has led six medical companies as the CEO and/or President with reporting responsibilities to the Board of Directors. He has also led the medical team and providers as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) with the responsibility of managing the medical providers and ensuring that the highest level of medical care was provided to his patients. He has been directly involved in managing the operations of the businesses including managing the clinical team members and providers, overseeing the Human Resources team, sales team and medical and business compliance.

Dr. Pundt stated "I am excited to step into the CEO role at Beach House and be part of the team to advance our strategy and deliver shareholder value. In my previous roles I have successfully blended my clinical background with business initiatives. Behavioral health and addiction treatment protocols must be customized for each individual and Beach House has created the necessary clinical and medical infrastructure to address these needs. I am looking forward to working closely with the team and BelHealth to drive growth and profitability."

Inder Tallur, Managing Partner of BelHealth and Board Member of Beach House, added "We are delighted to welcome Mark to the Beach House leadership team. His extensive experience in healthcare leadership and strong strategic vision will serve Beach House well. The board of directors looks forward to working closely with him."

About Beach House

Founded in 2014, Beach House Center for Recovery is a nationally recognized drug and alcohol treatment provider, offering a full continuum of medically and clinically integrated care to people with substance use and co-occurring disorders. The state-of-the-art treatment facility is located on a beautiful, self-contained, five-acre recovery campus in the coastal town of Juno Beach. With client outcomes that outperform the industry average, Beach House is known as a trusted provider of evidence-based, outcome-informed addiction treatment and a center for clinical excellence.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise.

For further information, please visit:

BelHealth Investment Partners: www.belhealth.com

Beach House Center for Recovery: www.beachhouserehabcenter.com

Contact:

Inder Tallur (917) 975-6604

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners