Engage Technologies Group Forms Medical Advisory Board for ENT and Audiology

BOISE, Idaho, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group, a leading patient education and engagement technology solutions provider, announces the formation of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB) for ENT and Audiology. The MAB, composed of experts in otolaryngology, audiology, and patient education, will guide Engage in developing and marketing its solutions.

The audiology industry is experiencing significant growth due to factors like an aging population, higher prevalence of hearing loss, and technological advancements in hearing aids and assistive devices. The recent FDA approval of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids has made them more accessible and affordable. Without proper education on treatment options, millions of patients/consumers face self-diagnosis risks and possible hearing damage. Engage is getting ready to transform those patients' lives by launching its products and services for Audiology, following its 3-step process: forming an MAB with leading medical experts, translating critical knowledge into engaging patient content, transferring the knowledge through its proven technology platform.

The MAB for ENT and Audiology is instrumental in reshaping patient education experience hand-in-hand with Engage. Together, they will create educational content to raise awareness about hearing loss, solutions, and improving patient outcomes. The MAB includes Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle, Dr. Keith Matheny, Dr. Seilesh Babu, and Dr. Anish Thakkar.

Dr. Geoffrey B. Trenkle is a board-certified otolaryngologist and facial plastic surgeon, and the founder and CEO of the Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy. He specializes in a range of ENT services, including allergy, audiology, and pediatric ENT, and is a pioneer in minimally invasive sinus surgery using TruDi Navigation.

Dr. Keith E. Matheny is a board-certified ENT-otolaryngologist with over 20 years of experience, affiliated with multiple hospitals in Texas , including Baylor Scott and White Medical Center-Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano. He specializes in otolaryngology and focuses on otolaryngic allergy and rhinology & paranasal sinus disease.

Dr. Seilesh C. Babu is a board-certified otolaryngologist specializing in adult and pediatric otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery. He is the President and senior partner at the Michigan Ear Institute and an Assistant Professor at both Wayne State University School of Medicine and Oakland University /William Beaumont Medical School.

Dr. Anish Thakkar is a board-certified audiologist specializing in amplification, tinnitus management, and hearing protection. A proud alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , he has extensive experience with ALDs and is proficient in providing audiological consultations in multiple languages.

The new MAB will meet regularly to discuss Engage's products and services, as well as the latest research in hearing loss and audiology. The MAB provides feedback and guidance to Engage on how to improve its products and services to better meet the needs of people with hearing loss.

"We are excited to have such an esteemed group of experts on our MAB. Their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we develop innovative solutions that improve the lives of people with hearing loss," said Engage's CEO Lloyd Mahaffey.

About the Medical Advisory Board

The MAB provides guidance and support to Engage as it develops and markets its patient education and engagement technology solution, aiming to improve the lives of people with hearing loss. MAB members include experts in otolaryngology, audiology, and patient education, meeting regularly to discuss Engage's products, services, and the latest research in hearing loss and audiology.

About Engage Technologies Group

Engage Technologies Group, one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Northwest, is a comprehensive, SaaS-based technology platform featuring a Practice Performance System that specializes in patient education and practice optimization. Engage improves patient engagement by closing the knowledge gap via curated content delivery to patients at the height of interest and critical moment of need to empower decisions, soothe concerns, improve outcomes, and increase satisfaction. On the practice optimization side, Engage provides role-based training courses in the areas of sales, finance, and operations as well as business performance intelligence, data analytics, and a tailored roadmap to increase profitability, efficiency, and productivity. For more information, please visit www.engagetg.com

