Merchants Fleet Names Brad Burgess Senior Vice President of Fleet Sales and Strategic Solutions

HOOKSETT, N.H., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Fleet, the nation's fastest growing fleet management company, is pleased to announce the hire of Brad Burgess as the new senior vice president of fleet sales and strategic solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Brad to the team. His industry experience, passion for clients and dynamic leadership ensure continued innovation and growth for our teams," said Merchant's Chairman, CEO and President Brendan P. Keegan. "We look forward to working together on strengthening our strategic solutions and market position to keep our clients at the forefront of fleet."

A tenured fleet industry professional, Burgess has more than two decades of experience in selling value-based B2B service solutions to Fortune 500-1000 companies as an individual sales contributor, regional, and national sales leader. Prior to Merchants, Burgess served as vice president of commercial operations, marketing, and global relationships at Element Fleet Management, where his strategic mindset and robust understanding of the rapidly evolving fleet market established him as an industry leader.

"Creating collaborative partnerships has been the cornerstone of my career, and I am thrilled to be joining the Merchants team to explore new ways of driving competitive advantages for our clients, employees, and supplier partners," said Burgess.

Burgess steps into the role at Merchants as the organization plans for the retirement of Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Solutions Tom Coffey. "On behalf of the Merchants board, executive leadership team, and the entire Merchants family, we want to thank Tom for his Hall of Fame career, extraordinary leadership, innovation, and friendship over the past decade," said Keegan. "We wish him and his family a very happy and healthy retirement."

