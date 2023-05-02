No more bot building: Bella AI, the first-of-its-kind AI assistant platform, creates bots safe for business in just minutes

Powered by global AI leader LivePerson, Bella AI generates personal assistants in the time it takes to make a cup of coffee

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced the debut of Bella AI, a first-of-its-kind AI assistant platform that anyone can use to create their own AI in minutes — for their business, their own personal use, or whatever they need.

In the time it takes to make a cup of coffee, Bella AI effortlessly and safely creates AI assistants that help businesses increase employee productivity, scale customer engagement, and extend their unique competitive advantages. Powered by the Large Language Models (LLMs) that are reshaping how the world does business, Bella AI assistants can be used for a variety of use cases. But unlike LLMs right out of the box, Bella AI's capabilities can quickly and easily create customized AI assistants that are:

Safe and secure for business : employee and customer experiences include safeguards to ensure conversations remain on track and accurate.

Easy to implement : Bella AI uses a simple conversational interface so anyone can create automated assistants in seconds.

No code: businesses can quickly test and deploy these generative AI experiences without needing coding skills or difficult, lengthy installations.

Bella AI is powered by AI and data from LivePerson, one of the world's leading AI companies. Since its inception inventing webchat for brands, LivePerson has continually delivered enterprise-grade standards for trustworthy digital engagement, now available through Bella AI to anyone. As part of its long-term vision for AI, LivePerson focused on leveraging LLMs early and is now uniquely positioned to use them to generate better business outcomes. The company's new EAI capabilities now make generative AI accessible in an Equal manner, safe for Enterprise standards, and available to Everyone.

"We're taking our greatest assets, including our 25+ year data set of rich consumer conversations and 1 billion new conversational interactions every month, and opening up their power to anyone in a simple self-service interface," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "With Bella AI, we're getting rid of the gatekeepers who think AI is just for the big players — without getting rid of the guardrails you need to provide safe experiences. We're excited to use Bella AI internally to supercharge our own productivity, and also see it evolving into a vehicle for personalized AI assistance in your everyday life."

Early use cases for Bella AI span across all kinds of organizations, from the world's largest enterprises to individual use:

Enterprises can experiment with and deploy generative AI in a safe environment, including piloting Bella AI to generate excitement about the power of LLMs across the organization, as well as launching automated employee engagement programs to solve common HR and IT inquiries in a fully internal conversational program.

Small businesses can put existing customer-facing content like PDFs and websites into Bella AI to create a custom AI assistant that expands their reach with natural-feeling conversations – all within a usage-based, no-risk model.

Individuals can create their own generative AI assistants in minutes, all within a trustworthy platform designed for enterprise-level safety and security.

In addition to businesses, Bella AI can help non-profit organizations leverage LLMs to increase their productivity and scale without sacrificing safety. LivePerson is making Bella AI available to non-profits at no charge throughout 2023.

In the coming weeks, Bella AI will be further enhanced with capabilities including deploying AI assistants across multiple channels (like voice and WhatsApp) with the click of a button, user-friendly fine-tuning and bot optimization, and the ability to leverage existing data to evaluate and improve customer and employee experiences. For example, a marketer will be able to ask their AI assistant how consumers are responding to a campaign and what ideas to consider for improvement, or a product owner could ask what issues consumers are having and how to shape the roadmap to solve them.

To get started leveraging Bella AI for your unique business goals, begin your 30-day free trial and create your own AI assistant here (North America region only).

To learn more about how to create a vision for trustworthy AI at your organization — and execute it to deliver better business results, join LivePerson's historic generative AI launch event on May 2, 2023 at 12 PM ET.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is a global leader in trustworthy and equal AI for business. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our Conversational Cloud platform to engage with millions of consumers safely and responsibly. We power a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Generative AI and Large Language Models for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

