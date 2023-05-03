Face Reality Appoints New CFO and Board Member Following Norwest Venture Investment

The Acne Skincare Company Announces Appointment of Chaz Dumas as Chief Financial Officer and Diane Goostree as Board Member

DANVILLE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Reality Skincare , award-winning acne skincare company, announces the appointment of Chaz Dumas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Diane Goostree as new Board Member.

Face Reality Skincare (PRNewswire)

Face Reality announces the appointment of Chaz Dumas as Chief Financial Officer and Diane Goostree as new Board Member.

Following the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeremy Soine and the recent Norwest Ventures investment, Face Reality revenue has quadrupled since 2020 and is expected to soar past $30mm in 2023. As a result, the strategic and technical expertise required to lead the company is changing and the appointments of Chaz Dumas and Diane Goostree are crucial for this continued trajectory.

As a former CEO of Alastin Skincare, Inc. and Intrepid Therapeutics, new Board Member Diane Goostree has a strong background and experience in professionally dispensed skincare, as well as prescription acne products. Under her leadership at Intrepid, Goostree led the team to conduct a number of key studies leading to the FDA approval and launch of the first prescription acne product with a new mechanism of action in over 20 years.

Newly appointed CFO, Chaz Dumas (former CFO at Japonesque, LLC) has worked in the beauty consumer products space for over a decade, scaling companies to more than three times their original size. Chaz's unique background in the industry, combined with his successful management of high-growth companies, makes him a highly strategic addition to the Face Reality C-Suite team as the brand continues towards long-term, incremental growth.

"Diane's success as the CEO of Alastin was driven by developing effective, efficacious products with the end consumer in mind, while supporting their skincare professional partners. Her technical skincare background will help guide Face Reality as we embark on a robust 5 year product innovation plan, where we aim to bring even more cutting-edge technology into our products," said Jeremy Soine, CEO of Face Reality. "Chaz also brings a unique set of skills, with deep financial acumen successfully applied to fast-growing beauty companies. As Face Reality continues our own rapid growth, we'll really benefit from his experience, and his calm yet confident leadership approach is a perfect fit for our high-performing company culture."

Every year, 50 million people experience acne. Face Reality's unique business model meets their needs through partnerships with over 3,000 professionally trained and certified estheticians across the U.S., offering products and client services unlike any other acne company on the market. As the #1 Recommended Acne Brand By skincare professionals, Face Reality was also recently named Best Places to Work 2023 by the San Francisco Business Times and named Best Acne Brand three years in a row by Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP).

About Face Reality:

Face Reality Skincare is an award-winning, esthetician-founded professional acne brand dedicated to helping people get clear, healthy skin through partnership with Certified Acne Experts. Our community of Certified Acne Experts are highly trained skincare professionals who are committed to providing life-changing results and celebrating people and their skin at every step of the journey.

Contact Info:

Pure Imagination PR

Kathe Russel

kathe@pureimaginationpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Face Reality