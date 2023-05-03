Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Coastal Cancer Center

BOSTON and NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced it has advised Coastal Cancer Center in signing a partnership agreement with OneOncology. Coastal Cancer Center, which is led by Dr. Emily Touloukian, has six medical oncologists, a hospitalist, and eight advanced practice providers caring for patients at four locations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Provident's deal team is being led by Managing Director Kevin Palamara and Director Dustin Thompson.

"It's been a pleasure working with the Provident team. We are grateful for the expertise and experience that they provided, ultimately culminating in our partnership with OneOncology taking our Company to the next level and ensuring continued growth," noted Dr. Emily Touloukian, President of Coastal Cancer Center.

"We're excited to have had the opportunity to guide Coastal Cancer Center through this transaction process. Coastal is a great fit as OneOncology's platform in the South Carolina market. The resources provided by OneOncology will help strengthen Coastal's growth trajectory and we wish both sides nothing but success in their partnership," commented Thompson.

About Coastal Cancer Center

Coastal Cancer Center offers patients medical oncology, and hematology, as well as the convenience of an in-office lab, oral pharmacy, and advanced medical imaging services, including PET/CT. Coastal Cancer Center intends to grow by attracting additional medical oncologists and multispecialty physicians to practice in Myrtle Beach, while also expanding services across the continuum of cancer care. To learn more, visit www.coastalcancercenter.com.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. The company's goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The company's 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit www.oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including oncology. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow Provident on LinkedIn.

