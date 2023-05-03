RAD Technology Medical Systems Partners with Belimed to Provide Portable SPD Solutions

AVENTURA, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD Technology) and Belimed Inc. (Belimed) are pleased to announce a partnership in portable sterilization services. RAD Technology, a provider of design-built modular facilities, will combine their healthcare construction expertise with Belimed's medical and surgical instrument sterilization, disinfection and cleaning product services. Together, the two companies will provide fully equipped portable Sterile Processing Department (SPD) solutions to a burgeoning US surgical market.

The FlexSPD is a portable sterile processing facility. The 888 sq ft modular building comes fully equipped with all the necessary sterile processing equipment for any hospital or surgical center. (PRNewswire)

The mobile facility, known as FlexSPD, is designed to meet the sterilization demands of new and growing hospitals and surgery centers. The FlexSPD can be located on an existing campus or at an offsite location. It can be used to decrease the demand on an existing SPD, serve as the primary sterilization solution for new practices or satellite facilities, or provide interim services during renovations or large construction projects.

The 24'x37' temporary unit arrives fully built out with large capacity Washer-Disinfectors and Sterilizers, a Triple Basin Processing Sink, an Ultrasonic Washer, and Prep and Pack Workstations to fully meet the daily needs of an SPD in an efficient modular package. The building's small footprint allows it to be easily and quickly installed on nearly any site. In addition, the facility is portable, allowing healthcare providers to relocate it to a variety of locations as needed.

"We are pleased to be able to combine our modular technology and healthcare construction knowledge with Belimed's equipment and sterile workflow solutions," said Kenneth Wright, RAD Technology's Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We believe the FlexSPD will be the perfect back of house solution for hospitals and surgery centers trying to meet the growing demand for their services."

The FlexSPD is expected to be available for lease starting Q4 of 2023.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with RAD Technology to provide this unique solution to our customers," said Sean O'Brien, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions and Business Development at Belimed. "RAD Technology's strength of space optimization, best in class design and forward-thinking technology aligns so well with our own at Belimed. We cannot wait to get these units into the market to meet the growing sterile processing needs of so many."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems provides complex, design-built modular facilities to the healthcare community. These customized, factory fabricated solutions are completed up to 50% faster than standard construction and are installed for temporary, interim or permanent use. RAD Technology's Operating Leases require no capital, allowing projects to commence and complete sooner and customers to generate revenue faster. For more information on our facilities, please visit www.radtechnology.com or contact RAD Technology at info@radtechnology.com.

About Belimed Inc.

Belimed Inc. is a global supplier of medical and surgical instrument sterilization, disinfection, and cleaning products and services for sterile processing departments. Our portfolio of sterile workflow solutions includes Planning and Design, Market-leading Equipment, Consumables, Service & Support, Data Connectivity, and Education & Training. For more info visit www.belimed.com.

