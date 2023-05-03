RANGE RAISES $12MM SERIES A LED BY GRADIENT, GOOGLE'S AI FUND, TO REVOLUTIONIZE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Range , the all-in-one AI WealthTech platform, announced it had raised $12m in funding led by Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund. The round also included Expa (founded by Garrett Camp, former Chairman and Co-founder of Uber), Red Sea Ventures, 8-bit Capital, and individuals Randy Reddig (co-founder, Square), Adrian Aoun (CEO & founder at Forward Health), Severin Hacker (co-founder & CTO of Duolingo), and Dan Lewis (co-founder & CEO of Convoy).

"We started this company to help families better manage their wealth," said Fahad Hassan, co-founder and CEO of Range. "With our new investors and their experience in AI, we believe this partnership and financing will allow us to assist families during unprecedented times of economic change and uncertainty. Our products will allow everyone to access the advice and tools typically only available to the wealthy."

The funding will be used primarily to grow the product and engineering teams to accelerate offerings to Range's customers. Range plans to integrate their wealth management tools with various AI technologies to automate aspects of wealth and tax planning.

"Understanding your current wealth and where your family can develop new opportunities for wealth creation is on the minds of everyone. The team at Range is determined to leverage new technologies, specifically AI and large-language models, to give families more control and visibility into their financial future , " said Darian Shirazi, General Partner at Gradient Ventures, who also joins Range's board of directors. "We're thrilled to partner with Fahad, David, and the entire Range team as they pursue their noble vision to improve the financial lives of families globally. "

Range was founded in 2021 by Fahad Hassan and David Cusatis. An all-in-one wealth management tool to make financial planning accessible to everyone, Range has in-house financial advisers to optimize investment services, tax planning, estate planning, retirement planning and insurance needs.

ABOUT RANGE

Range puts wealth management into the hands of everyone with a platform aimed at simplifying and democratizing access. The all-in-one tools are powered by proprietary AI technology and aided by a team of world class licensed financial advisors. With no minimums required, personalized guidance, financial tools, machine-learning insights, and 24/7 support, Range is revolutionizing the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.range.com .

ABOUT GRADIENT VENTURES

Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund, helps founders build transformational companies. The fund focuses on helping founders navigate the challenges in developing new technology products, using the latest best practices in recruiting, marketing, design, and engineering so that great ideas can come to life. Gradient was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.gradient.com.

