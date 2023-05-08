Lumen Technologies to host Investor Day on Monday, June 5

DENVER, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is pleased to announce that it will hold an Investor Day on Monday, June 5 from 2 p.m. to approximately 4 p.m. ET. Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen and others from the senior leadership team will discuss Lumen's key priorities, initiatives, and outlook for its return to growth.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations .

