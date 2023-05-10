Icahn Enterprises Responds to Self-Serving Short Seller Report

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) ("IEP" or the "Company") today issued the following statement in response to a short seller's misleading and self-serving report published on May 2, 2023:

Chairman of the Board, Carl C. Icahn, stated: "Hindenburg Research, founded by Nathan Anderson, would be more aptly named Blitzkrieg Research given its tactics of wantonly destroying property and harming innocent civilians. Mr. Anderson's modus operandi is to launch disinformation campaigns to distort companies' images, damage their reputations and bleed the hard-earned savings of individual investors. But, unlike many of its victims, we will not stand by idly. We intend to take all appropriate steps to protect our unitholders and fight back.

"We believe that the greatest paradigm for investment success is activism. We have a long-held belief that at far too many companies today there is no real corporate governance and therefore no accountability and, as a result, companies are not nearly as productive as they should be. The failure of our system presents an opportunity for activists, like us, who are willing to spend the energy, the time and the money to breach the walls that far too many corporations have built to entrench themselves. Over the years, we have generated hundreds of billions of dollars of value for stockholders through activist campaigns where we were able to guide boards and CEOs to take the steps necessary to enhance the value of their companies. Examples of these, to name a few, are Texaco, Reynolds, Netflix, Forest Labs, Apple, CVR Energy, Herbalife, eBay, Tropicana, Cheniere, and Occidental.

"In more recent years the performance of our investment segment has been lower than our historical averages. A key detractor has been our bearish view of the market, causing us to have a large net short position. We recently have taken steps to reduce the short positions in our hedge book and concentrate for the most part on activism, which has served us so well in the past. We believe our existing portfolio has considerable upside potential over the coming years.

"We expect that, over time, IEP's performance will speak for itself. We have a strong balance sheet, with $1.9 billion of cash and $4 billion of additional liquidity, and stand ready to take advantage of all opportunities. As we consider recent events, we are left asking why Mr. Anderson issued this inflammatory report, doing great harm to retail investors. He has admitted to shorting stock before issuing his report, believing that the stock price would temporarily decline. Was that his only goal? Whatever the motive, IEP intends to vigorously defend itself and its unitholders."

Mr. Icahn and his affiliates own approximately 84% of the Company's outstanding units. As a publicly traded limited partnership, IEP offers its unitholders the ability to invest alongside Mr. Icahn as co-owners of IEP and, in so doing, to participate in the Company's activist strategy. To be clear, Mr. Icahn receives no fees, salary or any other compensation from IEP.

The day after the report was published, IEP's market capitalization fell by $6.6 billion for our unitholders. As recently as May 4, 2023, the American Bankers Association said that "the harm caused by short selling that runs counter to economic fundamentals ultimately falls on small investors, who see value destroyed by others' predatory behavior." The good news for IEP's investors is that we have Carl, the liquidity, the strategy and the know-how to fight back.

The following response sets the record straight with respect to the misleading and self-serving claims.

IEP's Board of Directors is focused on preserving an optimal liquidity position for the benefit of all unitholders. Investors are attracted to this commitment, which includes a long-term view of the Company's liquidity needs and a willingness to return capital in a fiscally responsible manner.

IEP's Board continuously evaluates various strategies for improving its liquidity position. As a fundamental element of this strategy, the Company seeks to raise debt and equity capital when market conditions warrant and when it believes that all of the Company's unitholders will benefit from it doing so. These capital raises are not always driven by an immediate need for liquidity, but instead with a long-term view towards maintaining a strong liquidity position and, if appropriate, making distributions to its unitholders. In this vein, since 2019, the Company has issued units to the public under its ATM program as one of a number of strategies to enhance its liquidity position. In issuing units under the ATM program, IEP welcomes new investors to the IEP family, who are excited to benefit from the core investment strategies and the visionary leadership of Mr. Icahn that IEP uniquely offers.

Beginning in 2005, IEP's Board of Directors has issued a quarterly distribution to its unitholders. With exceptions, Mr. Icahn has generally taken distributions in units. As he takes distributions in units, it further aligns Mr. Icahn with the public unitholders. Notably, the Company issued quarterly distributions long before the ATM program was in place and the Company's units have traded at a premium to their net asset value since 2014.

IEP is a diversified holding company that consolidates operating businesses and interests in investment funds (some of which are not wholly owned, which creates non-controlling interests). For example, IEP consolidates 100% of Viskase, of which IEP owns 90% and there is a non-controlling interest of 10%. Due to this complex structure, IEP's consolidated cash flow statement cannot be used in isolation to determine the cash flows at the holding company segment. To increase disclosure to investors, IEP began disclosing holding company segment specific cash flows in the fiscal year 2018 Form 10-K. From 2016 to 2022, our holding company segment net increase in cash flows was $1.6 billion .

IEP's net asset value (NAV) determinations are based on accepted valuation methodologies.

As of December 31, 2022 , IEP used standard industry valuation methods in which the NAV determination for 69% of its gross assets is based on market value, the NAV determination for 14% of its gross assets is based on book value, the NAV determination for 8% of its gross assets is based on market comparable valuation techniques, and the NAV determination for 9% of its gross assets is based on the assistance of third-party valuation consultants.





December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023 ($ in millions)

$ % of

Gross

$ % of

Gross Market-valued











Holding Company interest in Funds

4,184



4,013

CVR Energy

2,231



2,334

Total Market-Valued

6,415 69 %

6,347 70 %













Book Valued











Real Estate Holdings

455



457

WestPoint Home

156



161

Vivus

241



237

Other HoldCo net assets

20



130

Automotive Parts

381



-

Total Book-Valued

1,253 14 %

985 11 %













Third-Party Valuations











PepBoys Owned Real estate

831



831

Total Third-Party Valuations

831 9 %

831 9 %













Market Comparables











Viskase

243



285

PepBoys (excl Owned Real Estate)

490



573

Total Market Comp. Valuations

733 8 %

858 10 %













Gross Assets

9,232



9,021















Less: HoldCo debt

(5,309)



(5,309)

Add: HoldCo cash and cash equivalents

1,720



1,868















Indicative Net Asset Value

5,643



5,580



With respect to the specific examples the short seller identified in its report, each criticism is fundamentally flawed:

Viskase (PRNewswire)

IEP NAV has had several noticeable examples where the sale price ultimately was far in excess of the previously stated NAV. The following chart compares the sales price of significant assets to the mark prior to the asset sale:

($ in millions) NAV

Before Sale Net Consideration

from Sale Δ PSC Metals $141 $323 $182 Ferrous Resources $166 $463 $297 American Railcar Industries $547 $831 $284 Tropicana $1,509 $1,566 $57 Federal-Mogul $1,690 $2,000 $310 American Railcar Leasing $1,029 $1,808 $779

IEP is a publicly traded master limited partnership.

The comparison of IEP to closed-end funds as "peers" is a perfect example of comparing apples to oranges. The short seller report compares the publicly managed vehicles of Third Point and Pershing Square to IEP.

Both Third Point and Pershing Square are investment advisers that manage closed-end funds. Both charge significant fees, including management, carried interest and other fees. The Hindenburg report itself notes that "Pershing Square charges a 1.5% management fee and 16% performance fee. Third Point charges a 1.25% management and 20% performance fee." The short seller report goes on to further state "We were unable to locate granular disclosure on Icahn's investment fund fees but we reached out to the company for clarification." The reason they cannot find such information is because there are no such fees – a fact the most basic due diligence and review of our public filings would have revealed to an honest reader. IEP is not encumbered by any fees, salary or any other compensation payable to Mr. Icahn. To repeat, there is no comparison between our activist strategy and operating businesses and the closed end funds managed by others.

IEP's unique structure and history explain why the market values its units at a premium to NAV: it provides all investors an opportunity to invest alongside a legend of Wall Street as co-owners of IEP and, in doing so, to participate in the Company's activist business management and investment strategy.

First , public unitholders of IEP truly invest alongside the iconic Mr. Icahn as co-owners of IEP. A significant portion of Mr. Icahn's personal net worth is represented by his ownership interest in IEP. Therefore, public investors can take comfort in Mr. Icahn's true alignment with their interests.

Second , IEP investors buy the same units that Mr. Icahn holds. Like any investor, Mr. Icahn may use his IEP equity as an asset in any appropriate manner. Given his alignment with unitholders and the significant amount of his net worth held through IEP, Mr. Icahn pledges IEP units as collateral for borrowings. Mr. Icahn has advised that he and his affiliates are current and in full compliance with all personal loans.

Third, Mr. Icahn is deeply invested in IEP and, with his affiliates, owns 84% of all outstanding units of IEP. The remaining public 16% is held almost entirely by individual investors and not wealthy institutions. This fact highlights how the short seller report aims to destroy the hard-earned savings of retail and public investors.

IEP does not intend to abandon its unitholders – it will defend their interests in all appropriate manners.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

(in millions)(unaudited) Market-valued Subsidiaries and Investments:





Holding Company interest in Investment Funds(1) $ 4,013

$ 4,184 CVR Energy(2) 2,334

2,231 Total market-valued subsidiaries and investments $ 6,347

$ 6,415







Other Subsidiaries:





Viskase(3) $ 285

$ 243 Real Estate Holdings(1)(4) 457

455 WestPoint Home(1) 161

156 Vivus(1) 237

241







Automotive Services(5) 573

490 Automotive Parts(1)(6) -

381 Automotive Owned Real Estate Assets(7) 831

831 Icahn Automotive Group 1,404

1,702







Total other subsidiaries $ 2,544

$ 2,797 Add: Other Holding Company net assets(8) 130

20 Indicative Gross Asset Value $ 9,021

$ 9,232 Add: Holding Company cash and cash equivalents(9) 1,868

1,720 Less: Holding Company debt(9) (5,309)

(5,309) Indicative Net Asset Value $ 5,580

$ 5,643

Indicative net asset value does not purport to reflect a valuation of IEP. The calculated Indicative net asset value does not include any value for our Investment Segment other than the fair market value of our investment in the Investment Funds. A valuation is a subjective exercise and Indicative net asset value does not necessarily consider all elements or consider in the adequate proportion the elements that could affect the valuation of IEP. Investors may reasonably differ on what such elements are and their impact on IEP. No representation or assurance, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy and correctness of Indicative net asset value as of these dates or with respect to any future indicative or prospective results which may vary.

(1) Represents GAAP equity attributable to us as of each respective date.

(2) Based on closing share price on each date (or if such date was not a trading day, the immediately preceding trading day) and the number of shares owned by the Holding Company as of each respective date.

(3) Amounts based on market comparables due to lack of material trading volume, valued at 9.0x Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

(4) Subsequent to March 31, 2023, a significant tenant of a commercial high-rise property was notified of default for non-payment. The tenant stated they are unable to cure the default status and the lease has been terminated. We consider this default, along with other facts and circumstances, a triggering event for potential impairment and we will assess this long-lived asset for any non-cash impairment charges during the second quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, this property had a NAV of $218 million and any potential impairment cannot be estimated at this time.

(5) Amounts based on market comparables due to lack of material trading volume, valued at 14.0x Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

(6) On January 31, 2023, a subsidiary of Icahn Automotive, IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC and its subsidiaries ("Auto Plus"), an aftermarket parts distributor held within our Automotive segment, filed voluntary petitions in the United States Bankruptcy Court. As a result, IEP deconsolidated Auto Plus, writing down its remaining equity interest to zero which is offset by the recognition of a $188 million related party note receivable which is reflected in Other Holding Company net assets. The total impact to NAV for Q1 2023 was a reduction of $193 million.

(7) Management performed a valuation on the owned real-estate with the assistance of third-party consultants to estimate fair-market-value. This analysis utilized property-level market rents, location level profitability, and utilized prevailing cap rates ranging from 6.8% to 8.0% as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The valuation assumed that triple net leases are in place for all the locations at rents estimated by management based on market conditions. There is no assurance we would be able to sell the assets on the timeline or at the prices and lease terms we estimate. Different judgments or assumptions would result in different estimates of the value of these real estate assets. Moreover, although we evaluate and provide our Indicative Net Asset Value on a regular basis, the estimated values may fluctuate in the interim, so that any actual transaction could result in a higher or lower valuation.

(8) Holding Company's balance as of each respective date, excluding non-cash deferred tax assets or liabilities. With respect to March 31, 2023, the distribution payable was adjusted to $70 million, which represents the actual distribution paid subsequent to March 31, 2023.

(9) Holding Company's balance as of each respective date.

