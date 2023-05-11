Magellan Launches Lower Pricing Paired With Enhanced Product Offerings

Company Sets New Market Standard with Refreshed, Competitive Product Lineup, Providing Stability for Clients in the Changing Private Aviation Marketplace

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While industry providers raise prices, restrict customers, and shrink service areas, Magellan Jets is leveraging its strong and stable business model to introduce a series of program enhancements, positioning their customer-focused private aviation solutions for the most client value in 2023 and beyond. Magellan's asset-light business model, consistent profitability, and continuous 35% year-over-year revenue growth uniquely position it to make these client-focused changes while offering aggressive rates 20-40 percent below its leading competitors.

Magellan Jets Private Terminal (PRNewswire)

Reflecting our commitment to helping customers navigate the evolving private aviation marketplace as trusted advocates.

"As a customer-first company, we're excited to provide more value across our entire portfolio and offer our guests the strongest private aviation solutions," said Magellan Jets CEO and founder Joshua Hebert. "The private aviation market has opened back up, and Magellan's client-centric program and robust infrastructure enable us to make these pivots on behalf of our customers."

Included in its program changes, now in effect, are:

Lower hourly flight rates across all jet card programs and memberships

Lower initiation and renewal dues on its jet membership programs

Re-introducing its popular entry level Light Jet Card

Wi-Fi now included on its popular Phenom 300 Jet Card

"These changes represent our commitment to helping customers navigate the evolving private aviation marketplace as trusted advocates," said Magellan Jets President and co-founder Anthony Tivnan. "Our operational stability, our efficiencies, investments in our supply chain, and our expanded network of partners and vendors all combine to allow us to reduce expenses while simultaneously passing savings on to our customers. Factor in the recent drop in jet fuel prices, and the value for Magellan's guests is extraordinary."

The ability to move swiftly and pivot to market demands has kept Magellan competitive and profitable for the past decade while enabling them to maintain their programs when others suspended operations. Magellan has seen high client satisfaction as a result—customer retention rates have been above 90 percent year over year, with an average 2023 Trip Perfection Rating of 93 percent.

As a strong, stable, and resilient private jet provider, Magellan Jets is perfectly positioned to increase its market share through new customer acquisition while continuing to add value for its existing customers. To learn more about why stability matters in the private aviation marketplace, visit magellanjets.com/financial-stability—and learn more about Magellan's full pricing and benefit changes here.

About Magellan Jets

Magellan Jets is a Boston-based private aviation solutions provider built on a commitment to three core values: Lead With Safety, Care Deeply, and Create Amazing. Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets' innovative model offers Aircraft Sales & Management, Jet Card Ownership, Membership, and On-Demand Charter services, all designed to provide the freedom and exceptional personalized service that private travelers demand. Magellan and its FAA-certificated Flight Support Department ensure every detail is tailored to exceed guests' expectations. Safety, security, privacy, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence in hospitality combine with the most heavily audited and thoroughly vetted network of aircraft in the world to let travelers experience private aviation the way it is meant to be—purely private.

Magellan Jets (PRNewswire)

Magellan Jets (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magellan Jets