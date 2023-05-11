Manchester City announces the renewal of its long-term partnership with NEXEN TIRE

The new multi-year agreement will take the partnership into its fourth term and see Manchester City and NEXEN TIRE celebrate over a decade of successful collaboration

MANCHESTER, England, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester City has today announced the renewal of its long-term partnership with Korean tyre giant, NEXEN TIRE, taking the partnership into its fourth term.

MANCHESTER CITY AND NEXEN TIRE ANNOUNCE RENEWAL OF LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP (PRNewswire)

As one of the Club's longest serving partners, the new multi-year agreement will see Manchester City and NEXEN TIRE celebrate over a decade of successful collaboration in which time the club has secured 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Since its launch in 2015, the collaboration has expanded to include sponsorships of both the men's and women's teams as well as the Elite Development Squad. NEXEN also served as the title sponsor for the Manchester City Cup, a youth-soccer tournament in the United States, as well as launching esports games and participating in Cityzens Giving community projects. In 2017, the collaboration also made history when City became the first Premier League club to announce a sleeve partner – a position that NEXEN has held since 2017/18 and will remain until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

The renewal agreement will see a change in activation strategy for NEXEN as they no longer feature on the playing kit sleeve and will look to focus on their brand identity, 'We Got You', expressing their commitment to always be by the side of customers, fans and partners, focusing more on digital activations, creative content and increased localisation for priority markets.

Content collaborations have been a successful component of the partnership to date, with the 2021/22 year of the partnership achieving record results for NEXEN, with activities such as the 'Away from Home with NEXEN TIRE' campaign series featuring fans from Seoul, Austin and Hamburg,' and 'Road Trip Roulette', a long-running series in which first team stars challenge themselves at the viral GeoGuessr game.

NEXEN TIRE has previously activated on pre-season tours, which will continue this summer as Manchester City men's first team head to the company's home, South Korea, in addition to NEXEN branding remaining on the team bus and across the bridge between the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy.

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer at City Football Group, said: "NEXEN TIRE has been part of the City family for a long time and this new extension will take us to more than a decade of partnership. We have shared and enjoyed historic and very successful moments, celebrating 12 trophies together. We want to thank Nexen for their continued commitment, support and inspiration and we are looking forward to working together throughout the next term, for more innovation and celebrations."

Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE, said: "We are very excited to continue our long-term partnership with Manchester City, which will surpass a decade of collaboration by the end of the new term. Both parties are aligned to support and back each other up while inspiring people through our collaboration. This long-term partnership will allow us to innovate and grow internationally as NEXEN TIRE continue to expand our market and product offering."

