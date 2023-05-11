Midland Radio Partners with Jeep to Deliver Co-Branded Walkie Talkies

The partnership with iconic off-road vehicle manufacturer Jeep establishes Midland Radio as the market leader in off-road communications.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Midland Radio, the leader in two-way radio communication technology, announced its partnership with Jeep®, the leading manufacturer of off-road vehicles. Midland Radio is kicking off the relationship with the introduction of the T77VP5J Jeep® X-Talker Extreme Dual Pack, the first of many Jeep-branded Midland products to come.

Midland Radio and Jeep® have long been at the forefront of the off-roading community, providing rugged and reliable products that enthusiasts love. The dedication and affinity toward this community over the years is why both brands continue to create unrivaled experiences for this audience through innovative products and events. Midland's continued sponsorship of Jeep Jamboree, and this newly announced partnership further solidifies Midland Radio's position as the market leader in off-road communications and the trusted manufacturer for Jeep® enthusiasts.

The T77VP5J Jeep® X-Talker Extreme Dual Pack is a by-product of Midland's long-time customer favorite T71 license-free handheld. With features that include up to 38 miles in range, 36 channels, crisp communication, and Weather Alert Radio with Weather Scan technology, users can venture far and wide without worrying about losing contact or getting caught in severe weather. A micro-USB charging port also allows for easy, accessible in-vehicle recharging. Now, with Jeep branding, Jeep enthusiasts can show off their love for the brand on a practical piece of equipment that they can take with them on the trails or out camping.

"When the leading automotive manufacturer of off-road vehicles chooses and trusts you as their go-to off-road communication equipment, you are doing something right," said Dan Schwartz, CEO of Midland Radio. "We are excited to partner with Jeep and to announce the T77VP5J. We aim to enhance all Jeep enthusiasts' experiences by providing the best possible communication while hitting the trails in their Jeep 4x4 vehicles."

The T77VP5J is the first Midland Radio product to consist of the Jeep brand, with additional Jeep branded models to come in the popular MicroMobile line.

The T77VP5J Jeep® X-Talker Extreme Dual Pack is offered at $134.99 and is currently available for purchase from Midland and approved retailers. The radios can also be found at Jeep dealerships nationwide.

About Midland Radio

For over 50 years, Midland Radio has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value, and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

