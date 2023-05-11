Standard Textile Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

CINCINNATI, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

Standard Textile named US Best Managed Company for third consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We're incredibly honored to be named one of the nation's Best Managed Companies for a third consecutive year," said Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of every individual in our organization and reaffirms the ideals upon which Standard Textile was founded. After more than 80 years in business, we remain committed to helping build a better standard of life, whether through the innovations and services that support our customers or through the programs and donations that impact our communities. I'm so proud of our One Standard team."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of institutional textiles, serving customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. Having obtained over 150 product and technology patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. For more information visit www.standardtextile.com.

Contact

Judy Sroufe

Vice President, Brand Marketing and Communications

Standard Textile

(513) 761-9256, ext. 2243

jsroufe@standardtextile.com

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

www.standardtextile.com (PRNewsfoto/Standard Textile Co., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Standard Textile