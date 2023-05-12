Available Now - New EmuaidMAX® Concentrate Serum an Enhanced Version of Top-Selling EmuaidMAX® First Aid Ointment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Speer Laboratories announces the launch of a new serum version of their top-selling skin ointment EmuaidMAX®, a homeopathic first aid treatment that has disrupted the first aid category by providing a highly effective, natural, multipurpose solution that treats symptoms of over 100 skin and nail conditions.

EMUAID brand logo (PRNewsfoto/Speer Laboratories, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Unlike traditional skin treatments, the new EmuaidMAX® Concentrate Serum can be used anywhere on the body.

Unlike traditional skin treatments, the new EmuaidMAX® Concentrate Serum can be used anywhere on the body, including the scalp. The serum features the same patented blend of medical-grade ingredients and EMUTANEOUS® transdermal delivery technology of the best-selling and versatile EmuaidMAX® ointment, delivering fast relief to hard-to-reach skin, nail, and scalp conditions. This makes it the perfect solution for those suffering from infections or chronic skin conditions that affect multiple areas of the body. EmuaidMAX® Concentrate First Aid Serum is free flowing with a targeted applicator designed for people facing resistant conditions like psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, folliculitis, and other under-served conditions that may be hard to reach or sensitive to touch, like bedsores and open wounds.

"We have been innovating away from conventional skin care for years, providing individuals with natural yet clinically tested, highly functional solutions to treat a wide range of skin and nail conditions," said Amy Nicolo, COO and Co-Founder of Speer Laboratories makers of EMUAID®. "We remain committed to this tradition with the new concentrated serum version of our groundbreaking EmuaidMAX® ointment."

Founded over a decade ago, Speer Laboratories' founder and product developer Richard Nicolo created EMUAID® First Aid Ointment to treat severe burns. Its exceptional ability to heal severely damaged skin quickly impressed the medical community who discovered that EMUAID® First Aid Ointment also eliminates pain, infection, inflammation, itching, redness, and irritation in over 100 hard to treat skin afflictions.

The feedback and insight of medical experts remains important to the company, resulting in the formation of the company's medical advisory board. This board is composed of highly respected physicians and medical professionals who will provide expert guidance on the development of products and best practices for their use.

The medical advisory board consists of Dr. Roopa Chari, Dr. Irina Lelchuk, Dr. Gowri Reddy Rocco, Dr. Frank Aieta and Dr. Alexandra Friedman-Puro, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the brand.

Learn more about advisory board members here: https://www.emuaid.com/pages/advisory-board

EmuaidMAX® Concentrate First Aid Serum is now available in Walgreens (First Aid), on Amazon, and on www.emuaid.com.

Visit https://www.emuaid.com/products/emuaidmax-concentrate-serum for more details.

Contact: press@emuaid.com

