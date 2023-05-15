BlackBerry to Host Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A

WATERLOO, ON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will host the following investor event in May 2023:

BlackBerry Retail Investor Focused Live Q&A

Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 3:00pm ET

Retail investors have the opportunity for live Q&A with John Giamatteo, President BlackBerry Cybersecurity, Mattias Eriksson, President BlackBerry IoT, and Tim Foote, Vice President Investor Relations.

Questions can be submitted during the event in the chat box or in advance by email to investorrelations@blackberry.com.

Register here for the live video stream. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@blackBerry.com

