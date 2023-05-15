Delta Plus Modernizes its Information System with Infor

Personal protective equipment (PPE) specialist moves to the Infor Cloud to digitize the manufacturing, management and distribution of its equipment around the world

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Delta Plus, manufacturer and distributor of a complete range of personal protective equipment (PPE) to equip people from head to toe, has chosen Infor CloudSuite enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to optimize its management processes. The company will also deploy Infor Factory TrackTM warehouse mobility functions, as well as the Infor CPQ configure price quote tool and Infor IDM optical recognition software dedicated to the dematerialization of supplier invoices. This will provide the group with a modern, more scalable and interoperable IS, all secured in a high availability cloud environment hosted at AWS (Amazon Web Services).

The choice of Infor's ERP solution was made following the decisive commitment of Delta Plus's CIO, who supported Infor's Value Engineering approach and involved the group's general management, as well as all stakeholders in the project.

"Our current IT tools are a hindrance to the development and deployment of new entities, and we wanted to equip ourselves with a modern IT system capable of supporting us internationally," says Julien Bonnin, Delta Plus CIO. "The investment and professionalism of Infor's teams in helping us structure our project and define our specifications, the technological and functional performance of their solution, as well as their ability to support us over time, convinced us to make the right choice."

With its expertise and investment in R&D of more than 5 million euros per year, its 13 production sites in Asia, India, Europe and America, and its worldwide presence with 45 subsidiaries serving 110 countries, Delta Plus is one of the leading brands in the PPE market. Addressing many sectors of activity — hotels and restaurants, agriculture, industry, construction, energy, transport and storage, defence, etc. — the group has an organization that is as close as possible to its customers throughout the world.

Previously, the group deployed a single offering from China, but, over time and with new integrations, its offering has become regionalised, creating the need to be more flexible, more responsive and more efficient.

The project is scheduled to start in June. Initially, 1,000 users will benefit from Infor's new solutions, mainly in the functional areas of sales, inventory and supply chain management, financial and analytical management, and budget consolidation. However, this number is expected to grow as the group deploys and acquires new solutions on a regular basis.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about the success of this long-term project," Bonnin says. "The commitment of Infor, who we consider to be a true partner, is an essential point of confidence to which we are particularly sensitive."

Ronan Douerin, senior account executive at Infor, concludes: "This project is the result of close collaboration between Infor and the Delta Plus teams. Through workshops conducted with the group's operational departments, Infor's Value Engineering approach enabled the group to identify areas for improvement, which were then presented to its management committee."

Learn more about Infor solutions:

Infor CloudSuite: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-fashion

Infor Factory Track: https://www.infor.com/products/factory-track

About Delta Plus

For more than 40 years, Delta Plus has made it its mission to protect women and men at work. Delta Plus designs, manufactures and distributes a full range of personal and collective protective equipment to equip people from head to toe. Thanks to its expertise, its investment in R&D (35 people - €5 million/year), its 13 production sites, its global presence and its services, Delta Plus is a world player selected for its differentiated, innovative and affordable products and its proximity to its partners. Delta Plus covers more than 110 countries with 45 distribution subsidiaries and its Grand Export department. Visit https://www.deltaplusgroup.com/fr/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Vincent Fournier & Odile Pin

Such. +33 (0)6 80 34 24 00 - Tel. +33 (0)6 81 80 35 46

vf@pr.dragway-productions.com - odilepin@r2po.fr

Twitter: @InforFranceNews

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor