Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023, and Quarterly and Supplemental Distributions

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

On May 4, 2023 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.13 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 , payable in cash on July 7, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.05 per share, payable on July 7, 2023 , to stockholders of record as of June 16, 2023 .

During the quarter, ICMB made investments in one new portfolio company and three existing portfolio companies. These investments totaled $8.0 million , at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 12.85%.

ICMB fully realized two portfolio companies during the quarter, totaling $11.2 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on these investments was 10.70%.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $1.1 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 , was 13.36%, compared to 10.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

Net asset value decreased $0.23 per share to $6.13 , compared to $6.36 as of December 31, 2022 . Net assets decreased by $3.3 million , or 3.6%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Total assets $239.0mm Investment portfolio, at fair value $221.3mm Net assets $88.2mm Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1) 13.36 % Net asset value per share $6.13 Portfolio activity in the current quarter:

Number of new investments 4 Total capital invested $8.0mm Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization $14.9mm Number of portfolio companies, end of period 35 Net investment income (NII) $2.5mm Net investment income per share $0.18 Net decrease in net assets from operations $1.1mm Net decrease in net assets from operations per share $0.08 Quarterly per share distribution paid on March 30, 2023 $0.15



(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "The current high rate environment continues to put pressure on highly levered borrowers across the loan market in the form of elevated interest expense. Our focus on lower leverage multiples as compared to the broadly syndicated market provides our portfolio with significant insulation from the liquidity pressure that many borrowers are facing. We expect a tale of two markets; one of conservatively structured companies with a low default rate, and one of more aggressively leveraged companies who will see increasing challenges in the coming quarters."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

This distribution represents a 19.73% yield on the Company's $3.65 share price as of market close on March 31, 2023. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in one new portfolio company and three existing portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $8.0 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 12.85%.

The Company received proceeds of $14.9 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realization of Agrofresh Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services, LLC.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $1.1 million on its existing and new delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of $3.6 million, or $0.25 per share. The total net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $1.1 million, or $0.08 per share.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 35 portfolio companies, of which 90.6% were first lien investments and 9.4% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.6% floating rate investments and 0.4% fixed rate investments.

The Company continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its portfolio companies and will continue to closely monitor its portfolio companies throughout this period, including assessing portfolio companies' operational and liquidity exposure and outlook. For additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition, please refer to the disclosure in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2023.

Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $14.2 million in cash, of which $11.3 million was restricted cash, and $33.1 million unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to March 31, 2023 and through May 15, 2023, the Company invested a total of $8.4 million, which included investments in two new portfolio companies. As of May 15, 2023, the Company had investments in 37 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities





March 31, 2023











(Unaudited)



June 30, 2022

Assets















Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$220,410,654 and $254,172,763, respectively)

$

211,666,909



$

223,037,183

Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,961,437 and

$23,395,242, respectively)





9,648,520







10,646,803

Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $244,372,091 and $277,568,005,

respectively)





221,315,429







233,683,986

Cash





2,902,376







2,550,021

Cash, restricted





11,256,490







6,605,056

Receivable for investments sold





783,805







835,043

Interest receivable





2,184,798







2,298,443

Payment-in-kind interest receivable





48,973







2,137

Other receivables





6,365







—

Prepaid expenses and other assets





510,888







410,401

Total Assets

$

239,009,124



$

246,385,087

Liabilities















Notes payable:















Revolving credit facility

$

81,900,000



$

84,000,000

2026 Notes payable





65,000,000







65,000,000

Deferred debt issuance costs





(1,393,889)







(1,913,889)

Unamortized discount





(213,330)







(266,663)

Notes payable, net





145,292,781







146,819,448

Payable for investments purchased





421,396







246,984

Dividend payable





—







2,157,872

Income-based incentive fees payable





33,863







182,095

Base management fees payable





953,327







1,054,063

Interest payable





2,958,418







1,574,356

Directors' fees payable





13,630







20,780

Accrued expenses and other liabilities





1,109,162







820,097

Total Liabilities





150,782,577







152,875,695

Net Assets















Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized 14,391,775

and 14,385,810 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)





14,392







14,386

Additional paid-in capital





203,611,869







203,590,126

Distributable earnings (loss)





(115,399,714)







(110,095,120)

Total Net Assets





88,226,547







93,509,392

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

239,009,124



$

246,385,087

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

6.13



$

6.50



See notes to consolidated financial statements.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





For the three months ended

March 31,



For the nine months ended

March 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Investment Income:































Interest income































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

6,314,620



$

5,430,305



$

18,184,247



$

17,375,069

Affiliated investments





—







(20,929)







(20,611)







100,390

Total interest income





6,314,620







5,409,376







18,163,636







17,475,459

Payment in-kind interest income































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





575,231







79,679







1,096,040







117,143

Affiliated investments





17,491







14,843







51,938







167,012

Total payment-in-kind interest income





592,722







94,522







1,147,978







284,155

Dividend income































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





—







—







101,755







—

Affiliated investments





—







—







—







296,126

Total dividend income





—







—







101,755







296,126

Other fee income































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





98,498







412,516







670,926







552,744

Affiliated investments





—







—







—







1,510

Total other fee income





98,498







412,516







670,926







554,254

Total investment income





7,005,840







5,916,414







20,084,295







18,609,994

Expenses:































Interest expense





2,166,739







1,527,148







6,119,083







5,059,231

Base management fees





1,043,306







1,161,530







3,204,391







3,413,139

Income-based incentive fees





—







—







(147,145)







—

Provision for tax expense





77,575







242,658







187,763







270,618

Professional fees





271,784







342,205







815,347







947,964

Allocation of administrative costs from Adviser





375,900







348,849







1,127,700







1,052,249

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs





173,333







173,334







520,000







447,778

Amortization of original issue discount - 2026 Notes





17,777







17,777







53,332







53,332

Insurance expense





120,093







132,259







395,734







374,527

Directors' fees





75,625







75,625







226,875







226,875

Custodian and administrator fees





74,397







73,161







217,913







221,005

Other expenses





151,093







154,148







426,908







469,003

Total expenses





4,547,622







4,248,694







13,147,901







12,535,721

Waiver of base management fees





(89,939)







(128,831)







(296,566)







(352,645)

Waiver of income-based incentive fees





—







—







—







—

Net expenses





4,457,683







4,119,863







12,851,335







12,183,076

Net investment income





2,548,157







1,796,551







7,232,960







6,426,918

Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:































Net realized gain (loss) from investments































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





(26,890,095)







(6,607,419)







(26,890,095)







(6,194,307)

Affiliated investments





—







—







—







(8,196,669)

Net realized gain (loss) from investments





(26,890,095)







(6,607,419)







(26,890,095)







(14,390,976)

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





24,505,471







5,595,748







22,391,835







8,064,316

Affiliated investments





(1,267,677)







(847,961)







(1,564,478)







6,573,008

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments





23,237,794







4,747,787







20,827,357







14,637,324

Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation

(depreciation) on investments





(3,652,301)







(1,859,632)







(6,062,738)







246,348

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations

$

(1,104,144)



$

(63,081)



$

1,170,222



$

6,673,266

Basic and diluted:































Net investment income per share

$

0.18



$

0.12



$

0.50



$

0.45

Earnings per share

$

(0.08)



$

(0.00)



$

0.08



$

0.47

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding





14,389,868







14,384,988







14,388,295







14,277,683

Distributions paid per common share

$

0.15



$

0.15



$

0.45



$

0.45



See notes to consolidated financial statements.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit www.icmbdc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contacts

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: icmbinvestorrelations@investcorp.com

Phone:(646) 690-5034

