Gramercy Surgery Center Selects Infinitus to Improve Patient Experience and Create Foundation for Future Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus Systems, Inc., the Conversational AI Platform for Healthcare, today announced that Gramercy Surgery Center, the #1 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) in New York, has chosen Infinitus to automate tedious and time consuming tasks of insurance verification and prior authorization across its care sites. With Infinitus, Gramercy aims to streamline its workflows, increase call coverage, and provide patients with a seamless experience.

Gramercy Surgery Center has provided New York City with quality healthcare since 2006 and has grown to become one of the leading multispecialty centers in Manhattan and Queens. They have approximately 70 employees on staff, and provide two state of the art surgical facilities to over 200 leading surgeons in the state. Since the pandemic, Gramercy patient case volume increased year-over-year by double digits and was difficult to support with their existing team.

"Insurance verification is a critical step in the process, but it can be time-consuming and require human intervention, making scalability challenging" said Austin Cheng, Chief Executive Officer at Gramercy Surgery Center. Despite many payors having online portals, the information located in these systems can be outdated. As a result, Gramercy employees are forced to make calls to payors often sitting on hold for upwards of 30 to 45 minutes before speaking with an agent.

Gramercy is a digital-first, customer-focused Ambulatory Surgery Center, which means they are constantly looking for ways to leverage technology to create a personalized experience for their surgeons and patients. As case volumes increased after COVID, focusing on the back-office operations to support incoming patients became a top priority.

"As a patient-focused surgery center, we understand that the billing process plays a crucial role in shaping the overall patient experience," said Cheng. "Even if the clinical side of things goes perfectly, delays or errors in billing could cause the overall rating of our center to be negative. Therefore, we are constantly seeking ways to improve the revenue cycle process to ensure the patient experience is seamless from start to finish."

Before Infinitus, Gramercy relied on their short-staffed operations team to make phone calls to payors to verify health insurance information. Now, through its work with Infinitus, Gramercy will leverage artificial intelligence to call payors, ensuring patient benefits are verified well in advance of their surgery dates, giving time back to their team to focus on patient care.

"We're proud to announce that we've successfully integrated Infinitus with our EMR system" said Cheng. "Infinitus has been able to input data into the required fields, making our workflow more streamlined and efficient. As a surgery center, we're thrilled to start using Infinitus to its full potential and continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care."

Infinitus offers a seamless solution for Ambulatory Surgery Centers through its AI Benefit Verification, Prior Authorization Status automation, and integration with the most widely used EMR for ASCs. When a patient schedules an appointment, the EMR automatically sends a request to Infinitus to verify the patient's benefit information. Infinitus then kicks off a call to the appropriate Payor, collecting a vast array of data from an IVR or live agent including Plan Details, Network Status, Surgery Code Coverage, Coordination of Benefits, Authorization Requirements, and Prior Authorization Status. Once the data is collected and vetted, it is then sent back to the EMR and recorded on the corresponding patient record - no human intervention from Gramercy required.

"Using AI-based software like Infinitus gives us a significant advantage over other surgery centers that have offshored or outsourced the benefit verification process" said Cheng. "While human labor can learn and improve, it's not as systematic and consistent as technology. We are still early in our journey but from what I have seen so far, Infinitus consistently delivers accurate results, allowing us to focus on providing excellent patient care."

"In today's digital-first world, patients are demanding a more seamless, and efficient experience from their healthcare providers," said Ankit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Infinitus Systems, Inc. "Infinitus helps Gramercy use artificial intelligence to automate back-office workflows in a whole new way, unlocking their team's ability to personalize care for their patients."

Learn more about how companies are leveraging Infinitus Systems, Inc. to improve the patient experience and reduce time requirements for back-office telephone workflows by visiting https://www.infinitus.ai/ or contacting us .

About Gramercy

Gramercy Surgery Center (GSC) is a fully licensed multi-specialty Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) that provides surgeons with a friendly, high-quality, and professional setting to treat patients requiring outpatient surgery. We are a safer and more cost-efficient alternative for surgeons and their patients in New York City. Our commitment to quality has been recognized by Newsweek, which has ranked our facilities the #1 and #2 surgery center in NY. Our Manhattan facility has been ranked #2 in the USA.

About Infinitus Systems Inc.

Infinitus automates B2B conversations for leading healthcare companies. Through a combination of APIs, proprietary NLP models and reinforcement learning, Infinitus automates routine calls between providers, payors, pharmacies and the biopharma entities to improve back office workflows. With Eva, the Infinitus intelligent digital assistant, customers see a 10% increase in Benefit Verification and Prior Authorization data accuracy often coupled with a 50% ROI over traditional approaches. Infinitus supports 3 of the F10 and 5 of the F50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

