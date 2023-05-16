GreenPower Names Taylor Freeland New Head of Human Resources

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the appointment of Taylor Freeland as Sr. Manager of Human Resources for the company and that she will be based out of GreenPower's South Charleston, West Virginia manufacturing facility.

GreenPower’s Sr. Manager of Human Resources Taylor Freeland at the South Charleston,West Virginia manufacturing facility with the all-electric Type A Nano BEAST school bus. (PRNewswire)

"Taylor brings a level of HR experience to GreenPower that will be essential as we increase our employee numbers in West Virginia and at other U.S. locations," said GreenPower Vice President of Business Development & Strategy Mark Nestlen. "Ensuring our team has the best working conditions with a competitive salary and benefits is important to GreenPower. Taylor's dynamic leadership will help continue our inclusive work environment while building a robust opportunity for employee engagement."

Freeland is a native West Virginian with a degree in psychology from Marshall University, a master's in human resource management from Southern New Hampshire University and is SHRM certified. Most recently she served as a human resources manager for the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) where she provided input and coaching to various upper-level management teams to support performance and operational improvements for more than 20 locations and more than 500 employees. Prior to DOH, Freeland was in various HR roles for G4S Secure Solutions, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and OVP Health.

"I'm excited to join the GreenPower team and am looking forward to helping the company grow in West Virginia and nationwide," Freeland said. "Creating a culture that prioritizes the well-being of employees, offers support at all levels within the organization and has policies in place that encourage respect, trust, empathy and support is a top priority."

Freeland joins GreenPower during a hiring period in West Virginia. The company is currently hiring 45 production team members that will begin manufacturing the Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses at the South Charleston facility. New employees will start work and be enrolled in training at BridgeValley Community & Technical College starting mid-June. To apply interested individuals should visit the "Careers" page under the "About Us" tab at www.GreenPowerMotor.com.

