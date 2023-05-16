INTRODUCING THE GRAND MARGARITA SUMMER ENCOUNTER BY GRAND MARNIER®

Luxury Grand Margarita cabanas available poolside in Miami and Los Angeles in partnership with ResortPass. Experience Grand Marnier's unexpected blend of cognac and orange liqueur, tailor-made for a Grand Encounter

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Marnier® introduces the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter, a one-of-a-kind, unexpected cabana experience that brings together touches of the brand's French heritage and the iconic, bold flavors of the Grand Margarita cocktail for an elevated poolside soirée.

(PRNewswire)

The unique pairing of the patio-friendly American favorite, the Margarita, with the sophistication of Cognac in Grand Marnier creates an elevated Margarita experience any time of year. Yet beginning this May, consumers will have the opportunity to sign up for a luxurious Grand Margarita Summer Encounter in both Los Angeles and Miami via ResortPass.com all summer long. Dedicated to inspiring people to treat themselves to a wide range of luxury resort amenities, ResortPass provides access to breathtaking pools, private beaches, deluxe spas, and top fitness facilities at leading hotels - all in their own neighborhood.

With the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter, cabana-goers can purchase a personalized, French inspired cabana "daycation" for up to six guests, without having to make an overnight reservation at the resort. The experience includes delicious Grand Margaritas and light bites, a custom Grand Marnier pool tote accompanied by a deluxe Turkish towel, a sun hat inspired by walks along the French Riviera and premium French skincare items, and of course unlimited access to the cool ripple of a pristine, luxurious pool. You must be 21+ to purchase the summer encounter experience and can do so by simply visiting fooji.info/summerencounter . After selecting your desired city, you will be redirected to the corresponding ResortPass page to book your preferred date (available June through August) for a Grand Margarita Summer Encounter experience.

A Grand Encounter has been at the heart of Grand Marnier's heritage since its inception in 1880 with its unique blend of Cognac and bitter orange liqueur, an unthinkable combination at that time. Yet the result was unexpectedly Grand, and the recipe has remained unchanged ever since. The Grand Margarita Summer Encounter follows the brand's recent launch of a new global creative campaign entitled "Grand Encounter" – a series of films that celebrates the magic created by bringing two unexpected elements together to make something extraordinary. By pairing Grand Marnier's hero cocktail, The Grand Margarita, with an elevated cabana experience, the brand is transforming a poolside visit into a luxurious immersive experience, providing consumers with a French inspired holiday in which they can enjoy their own unique Grand Encounters throughout the summer, and beyond.

To extend the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter opportunity outside of Miami and Los Angeles and continue celebrating Grand Encounters beyond the summer months, Grand Marnier will be offering the chance for one lucky person and their guest to win a trip to Paris, saying "Au revoir" to home, and "Bonjour" to France, the origin of Grand Marnier. Guests 21+ will be whisked away for 4 days and 3 nights to experience a journey of unexpected encounters in Paris. This coveted sweepstakes prize will allow guests to create their own Grand Encounter under the Parisian sun and stars in 2024, courtesy of Grand Marnier.

Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing for Campari, U.S. says "The Grand Margarita Summer Encounter program celebrates Grand Marnier's history of bringing together two unexpected elements to create something Grand. This concept dates to our origins when our founder, Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle combined Cognac with a bitter orange essence, and continues today with our hero cocktail, the Grand Margarita, in which the inclusion of a Cognac based liqueur in the number one cocktail in the U.S., the Margarita, creates a cocktail that has a more complex, richer flavor profile. With this program, we continue to provide consumers with the opportunity to elevate their cocktail drinking experience, pairing Grand Margarita cocktails with a French inspired, luxurious cabana setting in which they can uncover the magic of serendipitous encounters all summer long."

From May 16th to August 20th, sign up to take part in the Grand Margarita Summer Encounter for an experience to remember with Grand Marnier! Whether enjoying your Grand Margarita poolside, at your favorite bar or restaurant, at home with friends or otherwise, please do so responsibly. Learn more about this unforgettable French holiday experience by visiting fooji.info/summerencounter .

Find us at

https://www.grandmarnier.com/en-us/

fooji.info/summerencounter

On Social

@grandmarnierusa

#GrandEncounter

#GrandMarnierSweepstakes

Give Our Recipe a Try

Grand Margarita

RECIPE:

0.75 parts Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

1.5 parts Tequila

0.75 parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 parts Agave Nectar

Lime wheel to garnish

Salt Optional

SERVE:

Begin by filling a wide, shallow dish with 2-3mm of fine salt. Cut a lime in half and rub around half of the glass rim

Then, holding the glass upside down, dip the wet half delicately into the salt, so that it adheres to the rim to a thickness of 2-3mm

Shake the Grand Marnier, tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar with ice and strain into the glass

Apply lime wheel to the rim of the glass and enjoy!

About Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier is the only premium liqueur in the world that combines cognac with exotic bitter orange liqueur. Grand Marnier was created in 1880 by Louis-Alexandre Marnier Lapostolle who had the innovative idea of blending cognac with a rare variety of orange "Citrus bigaradia."

By combining the complexity of cognac with the exoticism of distilled essence of orange he created the famous Grand Liqueur. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge continues to be produced as it was in 1876, with the addition of special cuvées to the range over the years, including Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre, Grand Marnier Cuvée Centenaire, Grand Marnier Cuvée Révelation and the Grand Marnier Cuvée Quintessence.

About Campari Group

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. Campari Group has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, and owns 22 plants worldwide with its own distribution network in 23 countries. The shares of the parent company, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM), have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Campari America LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. ampari America has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group's portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY® Vodka, SKYY Infusions®, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey®, Russell's Reserve®, The Glen Grant® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG® Gin, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, Espolón® Tequila, Montelobos® Mezcal, Ancho Reyes® Chile Liqueur, Appleton® Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew® Rum, Coruba® Rum, Ouzo 12®, X-Rated® Fusion Liqueur®, Frangelico®, Cynar®, Averna®, Braulio®, Cinzano®, Mondoro® and Jean-Marc XO Vodka®.

For more information:

http://www.camparigroup.com

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

Media Contact: GrandMarnier@mbooth.com

Consumers will have the opportunity to sign up for a luxurious Grand Margarita Summer Encounter in both Los Angeles and Miami via ResortPass.com all summer long. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grand Marnier