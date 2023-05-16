Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Adds to Burgeoning Fire Sprinkler Division with Acquisition of Automatic Fire Sprinklers

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is pleased to announce the acquisition of Automatic Fire Sprinklers, Inc., one of the nation's largest multi-family automatic fire sprinkler contractors, with operating locations in California and Washington state. This acquisition enhances Pye-Barker's fire sprinkler services on the West Coast and reflects the company's purposeful geographic expansion and acquisition strategy.

"Pye-Barker will maintain our high standards for customer care and create additional opportunities for us to thrive."

Automatic Fire Sprinklers (AFS) – headquartered in Huntington Beach, California, with branches in Vancouver, Washington, and Milpitas, California – is known for quality workmanship and keen attention to detail throughout the process of maintaining and installing fire sprinkler systems. AFS stays on the forefront of the latest technology, developing new products and components to provide customers the best results. Working with large multi-family builders, architects and property managers, AFS offers end-to-end services including inspection, testing, design, engineering and consultation to protect life and property from fire threats.

"After more than 30 years in the business, we took great care in selecting a partner for the next step in Automatic Fire Sprinklers' growth," said Gary Peterson, President and CEO at Automatic Fire Sprinklers. "I'm confident Pye-Barker will maintain our high standards for customer care while creating additional opportunities for our team members and our company to thrive."

"With over three decades of satisfied customers and industry knowledge and expertise, coupled with a reputation for forward-thinking and cutting-edge design, we knew Automatic Fire Sprinklers would be a great fit to join the Pye-Barker family," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're grateful to work with Gary Peterson's team and have the opportunity to serve additional customers along the West Coast."

The highly skilled team at AFS will continue to serve customers in California and Washington.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest single-source provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 150 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 4,500 team members.

