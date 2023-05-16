Wix Integrates with Google Ads Enabling Users to Create and Manage Paid Campaigns Directly From the Wix Platform

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced Google Ads with Wix, which enables Wix users to create Google Ads directly from the Wix platform. Using this feature, Wix users can streamline the ad creation process and drive traffic to their site through Google Ads, ultimately increasing their conversions.

Wix users can create and customize Google Ads directly from the Wix platform. (PRNewswire)

Users can build their Google Ads campaign including customizing ad settings, creating ad content and setting a campaign budget. Creating the campaign within Wix is efficient and automatically supports the monitoring of any traffic, leads and revenue generated from the campaign. During the ad creation process, content and keyword theme suggestions from Google Ads can help guide users to make the most appealing ad to attract people actively searching for what their business has to offer.

When Wix users set their campaign budget, the entire campaign is optimized according to the keyword themes that the user sets. This means that the budget will be allocated to serve clients searching for an intent that matches the business, with the aim to increase business prospects. Furthermore, users benefit from accurate ad conversion tracking because it is embedded into their website, without the need to set up this data flow manually. Users receive a report with data and the performance of the campaign, along with suggestions on how to optimize the campaign to deliver better results for the future.

"After integrating Google's Workspace for productivity, Search Console for discovery, and Google Business Profile for location, our mutual customers were missing a seamless online marketing solution," said Yuval Dvir, Global Director of Online Partnerships at Google. "This can now be provided by our new partnership with Google Ads, helping companies and entrepreneurs market their website and business as part of the Wix buyflow."

"We are always working on offering more tools to provide Wix users with a holistic experience to run their business, including all of their marketing needs," said Kobi Gamliel, Head of User Marketing at Wix. "Traditionally, creating a campaign can be time-consuming, and complex. By making this process seamless and fast, users can efficiently build campaigns to generate traffic through search, which is a key tool to increase brand awareness and profitability. This integration allows users to save time and better optimize their marketing efforts, all from within Wix, so they can get in front of the right audience and continue to grow their business."

Google Ads with Wix is available to premium users with a domain connected and published site. To learn more, click here.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com

Creating the campaign within Wix is efficient and automatically supports the monitoring of any traffic, leads and revenue generated from the campaign. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.