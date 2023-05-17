Aston Carter's Donnell Campbell Announced as Honoree on SIA's 2023 DE&I Influencers List

HANOVER, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a leading workforce solutions agency with a focus on financial and professional staffing services, announced today that its Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), Donnell Campbell, has been named an honoree on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2023 DE&I Influencers List. The DE&I Influencers list recognizes professionals who are leading the charge to create opportunities for the historically excluded communities in the workforce solutions ecosystem.

Aston Carter Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aston Carter) (PRNewswire)

Donnell has been working to advance DE&I in the workplace for more than 12 years and has served on Aston Carter's Diversity Council for more than a decade. Donnell was promoted to head of Global DE&I in 2020. Partnering closely with executive leadership and internal employee resource groups, he forms strategic alliances with diverse professional associations to further advance Aston Carter's DE&I strategy.

"With Donnell leading our DE&I efforts, we've turned our value of inclusion from a proclamation into action. His passion and experience for building an organization where everyone is accepted, heard and celebrated is truly valued internally at Aston Carter, but also externally with this recognition," said Aston Carter President, Stuart Ferguson. "We are proud of and grateful for Donnell's accomplishments and thrilled to see him be recognized by SIA."

Under Donnell's guidance, Aston Carter has established strategic key partnerships with organizations such as the National Diversity Council, National Minority Development Council, Gary Sinise Foundation, Getting Hired and DOD SkillBridge. These strategic partnerships are critical to Aston Carter's DE&I strategy and goal to help organizations across the globe become more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

Other key initiatives include hosting internal events to encourage employees to engage in meaningful conversations centered on DE&I and participate in events to foster a strong sense of community. Aston Carter employees understand the importance of showing up for their communities, so they prioritize participating in various events, parades and conferences that align with their values. Through volunteer efforts with organizations like the National Federation for Just Communities, Gary Sinise Foundation and Connective, Inc., they strive to build a stronger community and increase awareness for causes and organizations that support underrepresented communities and foster change.

For more information about the SIA DE&I Influencers List and to view the full list, visit SIA's website. To learn more about Aston Carter, please visit AstonCarter.com.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a workforce solutions company delivering world-class staffing services and innovative offerings to thousands of clients across the globe. Drawing on our deep recruiting expertise and commitment to the talent experience, we extend the capabilities of industry-leading companies by providing solutions to address today's business challenges. Our expansive global footprint enables us to work with agility and deliver excellence when meeting the evolving needs of our clients and talent community. Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

About SIA and the DE&I Influencers List

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

The DE&I Influencers list was developed to recognize people who are having the tough conversations to improve DE&I in the workforce solutions ecosystem. You and your cohorts have been selected due to your ongoing efforts, whether it's been within the ecosystem educating your companies and driving change or as advisors to corporate leadership or on a broader scale that still influenced the world of work.

