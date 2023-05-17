FLORIDA SOUTHERN SELECTED BY AMAZON AS AN EDUCATION PARTNER FOR CAREER CHOICE PROGRAM

LAKELAND, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College announces it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to top-ranked, industry-related bachelor's degrees in accounting, business, and communication. Students are currently enrolling. The next term begins June 26.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College)

Ranked as the #8 "Best Regional University" in the South and recognized as a "Top Performer on Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report, Florida Southern is known for providing students with engaging, immersive learning experiences. FSC's online bachelor programs allow non-traditional students to complete their degrees in the same intimate environment while juggling family responsibilities and working full-time.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an educational benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through various education and upskilling opportunities, including pre-paid college tuition. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

"By covering tuition and fees, Amazon is changing the trajectory of its employees' lives, and we're excited to partner with them in this endeavor," says Kristen Pinner, FSC's director of adult and graduate admissions. "Individuals with a bachelor's degree earn 65 percent more on average than those without. By removing the cost barrier, this partnership allows Amazon employees to build the skills needed to stand out in a competitive job market, enabling them to reach their fullest potential."

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and offering education that leads to career success.

"We're looking forward to Florida Southern coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, global program lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators, and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 110,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice, and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."

Jennifer D., who always dreamt of attending Florida Southern, is one of the associates taking advantage of the new partnership.

"I've been told, 'You're never too old to go back to school,' and it's true," says the Amazon associate. "FSC has been the best choice for me because the classes are smaller, and the faculty go out of their way to help you achieve your goals. The application process was also really easy, and Hannah, my advisor, made it stress-free. Associates should definitely make use of this opportunity."

Florida Southern's online bachelor's in business and accounting are accredited by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and provide students with a solid foundation in business principles and practical know-how. The online bachelor's in communication provides a foundation in interpersonal and organizational communication, teaching students to communicate with diverse populations effectively.

With flexible, 7-week terms, FSC's online programs allow students to complete their degree at a pace that fit their lifestyle. With faculty who are top executives in their fields, and a personal academic advisor, students have the "start-to-finish" guidance they need to complete their degrees and advance their careers."

For more information on how to Amazon employees can use Amazon's Career Choice Program at Florida Southern, visit: flsouthern.edu/amazon.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2022 Best 387 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2022." The 2021-2022 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 12 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

