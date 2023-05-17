IAM Robotics Emerges from Stealth Mode, Launches New Robotic Solution to Revolutionize Order Fulfillment

Mobile Robotics Leader Announces Innovative New Technology Platform to Automate Order Fulfillment Processes in Retail, E-Commerce, and Logistics

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAM Robotics, the pioneering mobile robotics and software company, today announced the launch of a revolutionary new robotic solution to increase order fulfillment productivity. The company has operated in stealth mode since late 2021 as it developed a new technology platform and autonomous mobile robot, which is being piloted in live production environments this year. IAM Robotics' new Meet Me™ solution coordinates humans and robots as a cohesive system, enabling warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing operations to increase productivity, mitigate operational risk, and scale without adding headcount.

Building on years of mobile robotic experience, IAM Robotics' unique Pyxis™ technology optimizes the order picking process by managing the work of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and human pickers as independent workflows. The company's proprietary algorithm directs human pickers via a wearable device to meet Lumabot™ AMRs at the next best picking location, eliminating downtime and increasing throughput in the fulfillment process. Unlike any other AMR on the market, Lumabots feature the company's intuitive and patent-pending pick-to-light shelving, which reduces human error and improves picking accuracy.

"As consumer expectations continue to rise, every company is feeling the pressure to shorten the order fulfillment cycle and to do more with less," said Lance VandenBrook, chief executive officer of IAM Robotics. "We saw a massive opportunity to put our decades of robotics experience and unique technology towards solving a real market pain point."

The company is projecting continued growth under VandenBrook, who was instrumental in the scaling and acquisition of Kiva Systems by Amazon in 2012. The company's team brings hundreds of years of combined automation expertise from high-growth companies and industry leaders like FedEx Supply Chain, Blue Yonder, Honeywell, 6 River Systems, Berkshire Grey, Knapp, Amazon Robotics, Seegrid, and Symbotic.

"Our team's grit and expertise, coupled with our innovative and proprietary technology, make us uniquely poised to revolutionize the order fulfillment industry," said VandenBrook. "We are helping to solve a critical piece of the global supply chain puzzle. We're moving onward and upward together, and we're just getting started."

About IAM Robotics

IAM Robotics delivers innovative automation technology that coordinates humans and robots as a cohesive system to revolutionize fulfillment. Our Meet Me™ solution combines proprietary software with person-to-goods mobile robots to increase efficiency in warehousing, distribution, and e-commerce operations. IAM Robotics provides the boost in productivity, flexibility, and speed that companies need to remain competitive and grow. Learn more at iamrobotics.com .

