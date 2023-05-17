Travelling for Victoria Day or U.S. Memorial Day? The CBSA gives tips for a smoother trip

OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reminds travellers of what to expect when crossing the border over the Victoria Day and the U.S. Memorial Day long weekends.

Across the country, 8,700 CBSA front line employees are keeping harmful goods out of Canada, while ensuring legitimate travel and trade can continue efficiently and safely. In 2022, we facilitated the arrival of over 60 million travellers while keeping more than 1,100 firearms and 24,400 prohibited weapons off our streets and seized over 41,000 kg of illegal drugs.

The CBSA invests significant effort annually to plan and prepare for peak periods, such as holiday long weekends and summer months. The Agency monitors traveller volumes and wait times and adjusts staffing levels to minimize processing times at our land ports of entry and at international airports, where we work with airport authorities in planning for arrivals.

We encourage travellers to take advantage of the many tools and tips available for a smoother trip:

