Alliance for Gout Awareness Launches New Website

New website features extensive resource gallery, tips on gout management

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Gout Awareness today launched a new website, goutalliance.org, which features patient-friendly resources in both English and Spanish to answer common questions about gout, its causes, treatment options and overcoming stigma.

Alliance for Gout Awareness (PRNewswire)

The site also highlights upcoming events hosted by the Alliance for Gout Awareness and its partners. Users can read about past events and watch recordings to hear from doctors and patients.

The website's revamped resources section features videos, podcasts, infographics, papers and resources in both English and Spanish. Examples include:

It also features resources from Alliance for Gout Awareness partners.

This new website equips the Alliance for Gout Awareness to continue to be a leader in the nonprofit advocacy community. It also makes it easier for patients, caregivers and health care providers to learn more about the painful condition that affects more than 9 million Americans.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

"Since our founding five years ago, we've worked tirelessly to raise awareness and empower patients to take control of their gout. This redesigned website is an exciting new tool to help us achieve that goal and make life better for the more than 9 million Americans living with this disease."

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. https://www.goutalliance.org/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alliance for Gout Awareness