Artwork Flow to attend Creative Operations New York 2023

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artwork Flow, an AI-powered SaaS platform for creative intelligence and operations, is excited to be a part of Creative Operations New York 2023. As a proprietary platform developed by Bizongo, Artwork Flow offers cutting-edge creative solutions that utilize advanced automation and intelligence functionalities.

Ankit Tomar, the CEO of Artwork Flow, says, "Incorporating AI-driven automation in creative operations will generate greater efficiencies through informed decision-making and the automation of mundane processes, helping teams to place their primary focus on nurturing creativity."

At the event, Artwork Flow will showcase its latest AI-powered creative solutions that enable brands and performance marketers to produce creative variations at scale with data-backed design. This not only frees up time for designers and marketers to focus on high-value tasks, such as ideation, design, and strategy but also helps ensure campaign success by delivering results that resonate with target audiences and drive engagement.

One of the key benefits of Artwork Flow's creative intelligence is its ability to analyze large amounts of data and generate creative assets tailored to each brand's specific needs. The platform offers a one-stop solution for brands to design creatives at scale, access actionable insights, and distribute across various social channels.

The Artwork Flow team along with Tomar is excited to showcase its AI-powered creative solutions to a broad audience of industry professionals. With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, Artwork Flow is poised to transform the creative operations landscape, delivering scalable, high-quality results backed by real-world data that meet the needs of brands large and small.

Artwork Flow is a SaaS platform by Bizongo for creative intelligence and automation that aims to eliminate any creative bottlenecks and get your creatives to go to market faster. The platform helps customers across industries and serves leading brands such as LesserEvil, DS Laboratories, Jones Dairy, Simply Lunch, Challenge Dairy, and more.

Bizongo is India's largest technology-driven platform for made-to-order B2B products. The company's distinctive business model is a unified platform that solves vendor financing and supply chain for B2B categories like packaging, textiles, and raw materials.

