Carolyn Greco and Margaret Osmundson of Teqball USA, Take Home Silver In Los Angeles Teqball Tour Women's Doubles Final

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, returned to Los Angeles for its fourth US Tournament of the 2023 season. The tournament brought out the best players from across the globe to battle it out to get one step closer to obtain world ranking points, whilst giving fans all over the world a unique sporting experience.

The tournament kicked off on Friday, May 19th, where athletes participated from 15 countries across the globe, including The United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, France, Hungary, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Poland, Serbia, Spain, Romania and Uruguay, Athletes competed for the top spots in Women's Doubles (WD), Men's Doubles (MD), and Mixed Doubles (MD). The home team. Greco (Ranked 4th In the world in WD) and Osmundson (Ranked 3rd In the world in WD) took on debutant twosome, Petra Pechy (Hungary; Ranked 14th In the world in WD) and Kinga Barabasi (Romania; Ranked 7thIn the world in WD). Although this was the first time Pechy and Barabasi teamed up, they were able to beat the American Champions in taking home the gold. The lethal combination of Osmundson's incredible defense and Greco's acrobatic smashes forced a game 3, but they came up short losing 2 sets to 1.

Mixed Doubles and Men's Doubles final matches were won by the following top ranked international teams:

Mixed Doubles finals winner: France , Hugo Rabeux (Ranked 10th In the world in Mixed Doubles) and Amelie Julian (Ranked 7th In the world in Mixed Doubles)

Men's Doubles finals winner: Hungary , Csaba Banyik (Ranked 3rd In the world in MD) and Balazs Katz (Ranked 5th In the world in MD

"Our fourth USA Teqball tour tournament of 2023, at the iconic Venice Beach was one of our best yet. We are thrilled to see the continued growth and support of the Teqball community in our home city of Los Angeles, and nationally across the globe," said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA. "We look forward to seeing the growth and continuing to watch the level of athletes and play go from strength to strength."

The USA Teqball tour will resume in June with the Santa Monica Tournament - June 9-11, 2023. Tune in to watch live on ESPN, For programming details in your area please check FiTEQ.org.

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

“It was a perfect day for playing Teqball” – stated French Mix Doubles winner Rabeux who triumphed back-to-back as he won the trophy in Miami in men’s doubles. “We were energized to be in the final against Banyik & Janicsek, and this spirit kept us above the water.” (PRNewswire)

