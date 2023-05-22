LG INTRODUCES NEW 4K UHD CINEBEAM PROJECTOR

Introductory Promotion Includes Free LG XBOOM 360 Speaker With Purchase

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of the latest addition to its LG CineBeam lineup, the LG CineBeam PU700R. Featuring an intuitive and interior-friendly design that doesn't compromise on picture quality, the PU700R is available now at LG.com for $1699. Consumers who purchase an LG CineBeam PU700R projector through June 11 will receive a free LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth speaker XO3QBE ($299.99 ARV).1

The PU700R allows for content to be cast up to 120 inches in exceptional 4K UHD picture quality, and with optimized brightness levels and HDR support, users can enjoy high-quality picture in ambient lighting environments.

The design of the PU700R varies greatly from existing box-shaped projectors, making it versatile and adaptable to whichever environment its placed in. With a cradle stand that rotates 90 degrees, users can position their preferred content wherever they wish. Also featured is Auto Screen Adjustment (ASA) which automatically adjusts the projection to the optimal screen parameters and aligns it to where it should be. Users can then sit back and enjoy their favorite content without needing to adjust the picture themselves. The newest CineBeam projector also includes a variety of stylish images and seven colorful Mood Lighting options to enhance the ambiance of whatever space it's placed in.

The PU700R comes bundled with a host of smart features, including Smart webOS, Wireless Connection (AirPlay 22 / Screen Share) and Bluetooth® Dual Sound Out to Compact Ports that support HDMI, USB Type-C®/A. While connected to Wi-Fi users can enjoy Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ and YouTube without the need for a separate device.3 Wireless Screensharing also allows users to wirelessly mirror content from their mobile device or laptop to the big screen. In addition, the PU700R features Bluetooth speaker support that can connect with up to two Bluetooth-enabled listening devices so users can experience an optimized sound.



PU700R Price (US) $1,699.99 Native Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)* HDR HDR10 (Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG) Brightness Up to 1000 ANSI Lumens** Light Source RGB LED Light Source Life Up to 30,000 hours Throw Ratio 1.2 Projection Size 60-120 inches Keystone Correction Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping) webOS Yes (Global) Integrated Speaker 5W Mono Speakers Inputs 1 (HDMI2.1) x AALM x ARC / up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output) Size (W x D x H) 6.4" x 12" x 5.7" Weight 6.8 lbs

* The resolution is based on the number of discrete pixels projected on screen (4K : 8.3 million, Full HD : 2.1 million, HD : 0.9 million)

** Based on LG internal testing based on measuring perceived brightness of the LED light source using Brightest mode. Results may vary depending on actual use environment.

For more information on LG's CineBeam projectors, visit LG.com.

1 Purchase the LG CineBeam Smart Portable Projector (PU700R) and the LG XBOOM 360 Bluetooth Speaker (XO3QBE) in a single transaction on LG.com and receive $199.99 instant savings off of the pre-tax sale price. Available only on LG.com May 22, – June 12, 2023. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is cancelled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and may not be combined with any other offer. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

2 Supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the projector. Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

3Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

