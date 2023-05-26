Bloomz to Attend PAIU Education Conference

POCONO MANOR, Pa., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, the leading parent-teacher communication app, has announced it will be attending the PAIU Education Conference as a vendor. The conference will take place from May 31st through June 2nd.

Bloomz, the parent-teacher communication app, has announced it will attend the PAIU Education Conference as a vendor.

The PAIU Education Conference is an annual gathering of education professionals looking to expand their knowledge, skills, and network. The conference is hosted by the Pennsylvania Association of Intermediate Units and features workshops, keynote speakers, and opportunities for attendees to connect with peers and experts in the field. The topics of the conference cover a broad range of educational issues, including special education, technology integration, curriculum development, and innovative teaching strategies. The conference provides a platform for educators to learn from each other, share their experiences, and explore new ideas.

Bloomz will be showcasing its innovative parent teacher communication app designed to connect teachers and parents better about their child's progress in class. Attendees can stop by the Bloomz booth to win fun prizes like shirts, thumb drives, and socks.

"We're excited to attend the PAIU Education Conference and show how Bloomz can help bridge the gap between teachers and parents," said Chaks Appalabattula, CEO of Bloomz. "As a parent myself, I understand how important it is for parents to stay involved in their children's education. Bloomz makes this easier by giving parents instant access to grades, announcements, and other important communications."

The PAIU Education Conference is a unique opportunity for education professionals to network and connect with vendors like Bloomz, who are helping transform the learning experience.

