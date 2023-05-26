Las Vegas Sands and Sands China Host Grand Celebration at The Londoner Macao, Marking New Era for Cotai Strip

After opening in phases since 2021, The Londoner Macao is now complete, fulfilling Las Vegas Sands founder Sheldon G. Adelson's vision for the Cotai Strip and deepening the company's commitment to Macao

MACAO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Londoner® Macao was thrilled to host a grand celebration tonight to honor the completion of the integrated resort's ambitious redesign and usher the Cotai Strip into a new chapter.

Guests of honor help mark the official Grand Celebration event for The Londoner Macao at The Londoner Arena Thursday. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

A bold, British-themed reimagining of the Sands® Cotai Central integrated resort, The Londoner Macao has been refined over the past two years in anticipation of an influx of visitors, now that Macao is once again open to the world.

The event, themed "The Journey Begins," also commemorated the start of a new 10-year gaming concession for Sands China Ltd. As it embarks on this new era, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to Macao, its people and its economy, pledging to invest US$3.7 billion (MOP 30.2 billion) in the city over the next decade.

Sands China rolled out the red carpet to welcome international celebrities and VIPs for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. David Beckham, UK soccer icon and Sands global ambassador, was among the guests of honor, as were Macao's top officials and business leaders.

Brilliant performances were given by China's globally renowned piano virtuoso Lang Lang, Hong Kong singer-songwriter G.E.M., and famous Chinese musical theatre artist, vocalist and actor Ayanga. Continuing the festivities, The Londoner Macao showcased the "Be My Guest" campaign. Afterward, guests enjoyed an intimate gala dinner, featuring a superb performance by British jazz vocal legend Jamie Cullum.

The grand celebration marked the culmination of Sheldon G. Adelson's vision of the Cotai Strip as one of the world's most spectacular leisure destinations. The late Chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw Cotai's enormous potential and invested in its development. The Londoner Macao, along with all of Sands China's other resorts in Cotai, has realized that vision while raising the benchmark for hospitality, entertainment and gourmet experiences in Macao.

A new jewel in Cotai's crown

Offering a global take on English style, tradition and hospitality, The Londoner Macao comprises five lavish hotels – including the award-winning all-suite flagship, The Londoner Hotel, and the ultra-luxurious Londoner Court – with nearly 6,000 rooms and suites in total.

On site are three spas, four health clubs, more than 20 dining options, boutiques from 150 world-renowned brands, and state of-the-art conference facilities, including the new 6,000-seat The Londoner Arena.

Uniting the lavish complex is a British design aesthetic, inspired by everything from Mayfair clubs to Cool Britannia chic. Among the highlights are:

An imposing façade modeled after the Palace of Westminster and Houses of Parliament that comes to life in the evenings with the Londoner Light and Sound Spectacular ;

A life-size replica of London's iconic Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) that chimes every hour;

A costumed "Changing of the Guard" performance inspired by the daily ceremony at Buckingham Palace;

A glass-covered porte-cochère entrance, modeled after a similar feature at London's Victoria Station ;

The Crystal Palace atrium – a version of the Victorian design icon in glass, iron and marble with an intricate, 10-story-high ceiling; and

A full-scale reproduction of the famed Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain with its Anteros Statue in London's Piccadilly Circus.

With refurbishments and additions costing approximately US$2 billion (MOP 16 billion), The Londoner Macao is seamlessly connected to The Parisian® Macao, The Venetian® Macao, and The Plaza® Macao. The result is a resort city where the grandeur of Europe playfully meets the pulsating life of Cotai – a combination that delights visitors to Macao.

"Sands China has delivered on Sheldon Adelson's vision through the ongoing development of Cotai. Where 250 acres of empty reclaimed land once sat, we have built one of the world's leading tourist destinations with an incredible future ahead of it," said Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Robert G. Goldstein.

Goldstein added that the launch of the iconic The Londoner Macao and additional investments in non-gaming infrastructure would play an increasingly visible role in the future growth of Cotai. "We are excited to fully support the Macao government in its vision to develop a highly diversified tourism industry through enhanced MICE offerings, new sporting and cultural event programming, enhancements to Macao's reputation as a global City of Gastronomy, and an embrace of the city's unique cultural heritage."

Investing in the local community

The presence of several representatives from community groups at The Londoner Macao's grand celebration underscores Sands China's ongoing commitment to making the city a better place to live for all.

The company is actively involved in corporate giving, volunteerism, hardship alleviation, conservation and outreach through the many programs run under Sands Cares, the global corporate citizenship program of Las Vegas Sands. These include the Family Health and Wellness Series, the Accelerator program to support nonprofits, and the Ambassador program for team member volunteerism.

Sands China also runs the Art Talent Development Showcase and Sands Performing Arts Program and operates Sands Gallery, which promote both established and emerging artists. The company recently launched the Sands Resorts Incubation Centre, which will identify promising young tech innovators and startups and offer them the opportunity to develop their products.

"Like our other properties, The Londoner Macao is a hub through which we can give back to local residents," said Sands China Ltd. President Dr. Wilfred Wong.

"Our team members will continue building on the great community work they have been doing, and The Londoner Macao's grand celebration signals a new chapter for our social impact projects as well as an opportunity to deepen relationships with our local partners. Our gratitude goes to the central and Macao governments for their continual support and guidance, our community partners for their collaborations, and our team members for their dedication as we strive to continue contributing to Macao's development as a world center of tourism and leisure."

Officiating guests at tonight's grand celebration were Mr. Edmund Ho Hau Wah, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Mr. Lei Wai Nong, Representative of the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Secretary for Economy and Finance; Dr. Miriam Adelson, Co-founder of Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Mr. Robert G. Goldstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Mr. Patrick Dumont, President and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp.; Mr. David Beckham, Sands Global Ambassador; Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd.; Mr. Grant Chum, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Sands China Ltd.; and Mr. Dave Sun, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sands China Ltd. and Managing Director of Venetian Macau Limited.

For more high resolution photos, please visit:

https://we.tl/t-WTm0H6Dckt

###

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com .

About The Londoner® Macao

The Londoner® Macao is an integrated resort that invites visitors on a journey through the best of British history and culture. It incorporates five celebrated hotel brands – the The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, alongside existing Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao. The Londoner Macao presents visitors to Cotai with an expanded offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao, with over 6,000 hotel rooms and suites, and 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square metres) of retail, entertainment, dining and meetings and convention space. With over 150 retail outlets, Shoppes at Londoner joins Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Four Seasons, alongside Shoppes at Parisian. Together they offer a selection of approximately 850 luxury duty free stores – the most in any one single location in Macao. With three spas, four health clubs and over 365,000 square feet (34,000 square metres) of uniquely themed gaming space, The Londoner Macao provides a new level of luxury and accessibility to the Cotai Strip.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

UK soccer icon and Sands Resorts Macao brand ambassador David Beckham stops at the red carpet during The Londoner Macao Grand Celebration event at The Londoner Arena Thursday. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

LVS Chairman and CEO Robert G. Goldstein speaks at The Londoner Macao Grand Celebration at The Londoner Arena Thursday. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

LVS co-founder Dr. Miriam Adelson speaks at The Londoner Macao Grand Celebration at The Londoner Arena Thursday. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

A Grand Celebration event was held for The Londoner Macao Thursday at The Londoner Arena, attended by David Beckham and Macao’s top officials and business leaders. (PRNewsfoto/Sands China Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.