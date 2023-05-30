Plenitude and Energica together to provide new innovative solutions for electric mobility

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plenitude (Eni), through its subsidiary Be Charge –which specializes in the dissemination of infrastructure and charging services for electric mobility, and Energica Inside, Energica's business unit dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the e-mobility, have signed a new agreement to develop new cutting-edge projects.

The first goal of the agreement is to apply electric mobility to the nautical sector through a joint innovative project for the installation of charging stations in Italian ports, to offer customers new displacement options also in water.

The synergy between the two companies has already made possible the development of a new maritime vehicle. The first joint project revolves around the creation of a prototype of electricjet ski, the Runabout model, which will feature technology by Energica Inside and a collaboration with Electric Revolution, a startup created by Roberto Minnucci and Roberto Mariani (Freestyle Jetski World Champion).

Paolo Martini, Plenitude Head of e-mobility and Be Charge CEO:

"The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of a new important journey for us as we can expand the concept of E-Mobility to the nautical sector. As always, we're driven by the will to be pioneers by using technology as a key tool to always be innovative in our services."

Livia Cevolini, CEO of Energica Motor Company, says:

"This agreement represents an important chapter for us to expand our activities, and it is also an incredible opportunity to boost the electrification process in new industries. This is a result that follows on the Energica brand vision towards the expanding of the Italian Electric Valley."

PLENITUDE

Plenitude (Eni) is a Benefit corporation present on the market with a unique business model that integrates production from renewables, energy sale, energy services and a vast network of charging stations for electric vehicles. In the electric mobility sector, it currently has a network of more than 15 thousand charging stations, which will be further increased both in Italy and in Europe, with the goal of reaching around 30 thousand stations by 2026.

ABOUT ENERGICA INSIDE

Energica Inside is the new business unit by Energica Motor Company dedicated to development of innovative solutions for the e-mobility.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

