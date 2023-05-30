PolyAI Names Kyle DiPentima as Chief Revenue Officer, Expands Global Client List Deploying Customer-Led Voice Assistants

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI , a leading provider of enterprise ready customer-led voice assistants, has announced the appointment of Kyle DiPentima to the net new role of Chief Revenue Officer. DiPentima brings nearly 20 years of aligned contact center and conversational AI experience to PolyAI, and will be responsible for leading the company's globally robust, in-demand sales channel.

"Because the future of service depends on better connecting brands to customers, contact centers are going towards conversational AI, and the business value PolyAI delivers to these companies looking to evolve is fantastic," said DiPentima. "It's very easy to understand. Whether you're talking to a CEO, CFO, COO or a director of customer experience or contact center, they see quickly how PolyAI would be a worthwhile investment for them."

DiPentima joins PolyAI from Observe.AI, where he served as Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales. Prior to Observe.AI, DiPentima held sales leadership roles at RingCentral, 8x8, LivePerson, and CareerBuilder.

For DiPentima, the move to PolyAI was an easy one. "The company is solid, the product market fit is obvious. The culture is strong and they've done a great job hiring and retaining talent. This isn't a place where you need to come in and flip tables," said DiPentima. "And the founders [Nikola, Shawn and Eddy] are academically curious. Their vision was born out of wanting to discover the best scientific solution to a very specific problem – they're thought leaders with no preconceived notions about how things 'need' to be done. They bring creativity and honesty to the market."

PolyAI CEO Nikola Mrkšić sees similar qualities in their new CRO: "Kyle brings a tremendous track record of go-to-market success. Our tech is best-in-class and with Kyle's leadership, we are ready to take our sales teams – and especially our US market position – to the next level."

DiPentima's appointment couldn't come at a better time, as PolyAI recently welcomed Marriott and Lloyds Bank to their global client roster, entered the public sector by onboarding the City of Amsterdam and Citizens Advice Scotland, claimed a spot on the Forbes AI 50 , and launched in the AWS Marketplace .

