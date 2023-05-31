Armis Biopharma Announces 510(k) Clearance for VeriCyn® Wound Wash

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armis Biopharma, Inc. announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided 510(k) clearance for the VeriCyn® Wound Wash medical device. VeriCyn® Wound Wash provides skin-friendly wound care with a unique formula that is chlorine and surfactant free. Used with a lavage system to create mechanical movement at the wound surface, the VeriCyn® Wound Wash is indicated for use in cleansing and removal of foreign material including micro-organisms and debris from wounds (such as stage I-IV pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, post-surgical wounds, first degree and partial thickness burns, and grafted and donor sites).

"Many currently available wound cleansers can irritate the skin due to the chemical makeup of the products," said Ted Ziemann, Chairman and CEO of Armis Biopharma. "With our unique proprietary wound care solution, VeriCyn®, we are excited to bring a new technology to the wound care market that specifically addresses these concerns by providing a skin-friendly chlorine, alcohol, and surfactant free option for patients requiring wound cleansing with wound therapy."

In recent years, the demand for wound care products has grown owing to the increasing number of surgical cases, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of diabetes due to the widespread adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading factors contributing to the increased need for skin-friendly wound care options. The global wound care market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030. The U.S. share of the global market was 45.4% in 2022. It is expected to witness continued strong growth over the next 5 years.

About Armis Biopharma

Armis Biopharma, Inc is a privately held biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Fort Collins, CO that is devoted to developing and commercializing products that are effective in reducing the risk of infectious disease, decontaminating chemical warfare agents, and providing differentiated medical devices. Product development is focused on surface disinfection, human and animal wound care, oral care, food safety, and decontaminating chemical and biological warfare agents.

Armis introduced its first antimicrobial surface disinfectant called ArmiClenz® in June 2020, its VeriFixx® Small Bone Implant in November 2020, ArmiCare® hand sanitizer in 2021, ArmiVET® Animal Wound Wash in 2021, and ArmiGard™ cleanser for oral devices in 2022. More pipeline products will follow VeriCyn® starting in 2024.

