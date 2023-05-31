The revolutionary digital platform pairs undiscovered beauty creators with leading global beauty brands via hyper relevant opportunities to unlock richer social beauty experiences.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEN Group, the integrated global beauty specialist business famed for clients such as Charlotte Tilbury, BYREDO, Fenty Beauty, L'Oréal, TATCHA, Shiseido Fragrances and Unilever has evolved its US offering to launch first-of-its-kind digital creator platform: COMMUNITY X SEEN (CXS). Following the highly successful debut of CXS in the UK 12 months prior, the product is expanding globally into the US market on June 1st, 2023.

Community x SEEN, a first-to-market beauty specialist, nano creator marketing tool launches in the US market.

Curated in partnership with the strategic communications expertise of the SEEN Group business, Community X SEEN was born in response to a rapidly evolving cultural, social and global creator landscape. Rooted in purpose, SEEN Group recognized the need to discover, nurture and connect socially engaged everyday beauty enthusiasts, pro specialists, and nano beauty creators with the best global brands, while simultaneously offering a solution to the accelerated digital aspirations of beauty brands to form a creative force for scaled content.

Community X SEEN is the first uniquely beauty community network of more than 4,000 beauty-specific creators accelerating rapidly, all of whom are meticulously categorized by their beauty and wellbeing preferences bringing a new level of authentic advocacy to support the consumer to make more informed purchasing. Alongside elevated content creation, brands will have the ability to tap this hyper-engaged beauty collective to trial and review exclusive new product launches, experience localized eventing in key regional DMAs across the country and collaborate on bespoke brand experiential activations whilst delivering specialized industry insights.

By leveraging the agency's communications expertise and built-in creator community, brands can now share SEEN's mission to discover and champion new voices in beauty. "We identified a real opportunity to harness the power that exists at the nano creator level with scale to deliver brands' community goals in an accelerated way," shared Jane Walsh, SEEN Group CEO, adding "We are seeing that a volume of genuine peer-to-peer brand recommendation is ultra-effective independently and in parallel with higher, equity-building and awareness-driving influence to grow the beauty conversation, while simultaneously providing consumers with relatable knowledge to enable informed purchasing decisions through the voice of everyday, likeminded people."

Community X SEEN also reinvests back into creators through bespoke social upskilling edutainment, exclusive access to coveted new brand launches and paid content collaborations to provide full funnel conversion and increased reach for brands and equally, impactful exposure for creators.

"This is a natural evolution of our agency's service offerings to best meet the evolving US Communications landscape, address our clients changing IMC business needs and continue to define SEEN as a transformational partner," said Melissa Sansone, Managing Director of SEEN US. "As innate communicators and storytellers, Community x SEEN arms our team with a strong tool to deliver impactful strategies for our clients and ultimately, enable a collective collaboration to grow a new beauty industry for the future."

The Community X SEEN digital platform portal is open for US creators and now accepting applications. More details, or to apply visit www.communityxseen.com . Follow us on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT SEEN GROUP

SEEN Group is a globally famed, high-performing beauty specialist business with influence. An industry-leading collective of beauty experts encompassing strategy, creative, communications and beyond. With offices in London and New York, and over 16 years of deep-rooted beauty experience, proven results, best in class relationships and diverse, talented teams, SEEN Group leads beauty transformation around the world both for brands and the creator economy.

Deep knowledge. Courageous thinking. Brilliant ideas.

