BOARDWALKTECH LANDS NEW CLIENT AND FOURTH LICENSE EXPANSION WITH EXISTING CUSTOMER

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalktech Software Corp ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) the leading Digital Ledger platform and enterprise software applications company, is pleased to announce that it has both added another new customer to its list of growing clients while securing a fourth license with an existing global customer. These client expansions reflect the ongoing success of Boardwalktech's "land and expand" strategy and includes multiple additional applications to be run on the Boardwalk Data Management platform.

Nintex is a Washington State -based workflow and process automation technology company and is projected to deploy multiple applications on the Boardwalktech platform to optimize its operational data management and augment the digital transformation of its clients.

Estee Lauder , New-York based global consumer product company, is deploying its fourth license with Boardwalktech, which now includes applications targeting various areas ranging from inventory management to operational continuity to new product launches.

Incremental revenue from these contracts is expected to exceed $200,000 in the next twelve months, over $100,000 of recurring revenue in the first year, adding to the existing annual recurring revenue ("ARR") in subsequent years for these customers. While the Company cannot disclose specifics of the respective deals due to the confidential and competitive nature of these agreements, they are projected to have similar margins in line with other recent deals and those reported in the Company's financial reports.

"We continue to make excellent progress on our land and expand program increasing annual recurring revenues as more customers continue to see value from and increase usage of the Boardwalk Platform," said Andrew T. Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "We are equally pleased to welcome another new customer in the technology sector, who have recognized the benefits of the Boardwalk Data Platform to help them improve workflow data management, streamlining several of their internal processes which will deliver a terrific and measurable ROI".

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

