One Marriott Bonvoy Point = One Epic Experience

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy - Marriott International's award-winning travel marketplace - is giving its members access to limited-edition epic experiences for a single loyalty point with new One Point Moment Drops. These incredible opportunities will be available through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the experiences platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem either fixed-price or auction-style experiences.

Here's a sneak peek of what's dropping this year:

Sip Dos Hombres' latest, unreleased mezcal alongside founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Hang with US Women's Soccer Star Trinity Rodman

Sit (or cry, maybe?!) in the "Hot Ones" seat with host Sean Evans

Uncover a true-crime mystery with Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat of the hit podcast Crime Junkie

"It's true. Now you can turn just a single point into an unforgettable memory, for the first time ever," said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing. "We are putting together the ultimate collection of experiences with these One Point Moment Drops and we can't wait to give our members – whether they have one point or a million points – serious bragging rights."

Each One Point Moment Drop experience will be revealed on @MarriottBonvoy's Instagram and TikTok, as well as the Marriott Bonvoy Moments website, a few weeks before the Moment officially opens for redemption. Once the Moments drop, get ready to redeem, as they won't last long. One Point Moments will be available to redeem immediately, but don't worry, if you miss out on the One Point packages, a few live auction packages will also be available for members to bid on with their points.

Not a member? No problem. It's easy to join and even easier to start earning points to get you closer to a life-changing moment:

one night at one of Marriott Bonvoy's over 30 Staynight at one of Marriott Bonvoy's over 30 hotel brands.

one qualifying ride with one qualifying order with Uber Eats. Takequalifying ride with Uber or placequalifying order with Uber Eats.

one purchase with a Marriott Bonvoy Makepurchase with a Marriott Bonvoy credit card

once at a restaurant participating in Dine outat a restaurant participating in Eat Around Town

Marriott Bonvoy Moments launched in 2018 and has since offered over 20,000 unrivaled experiences across culinary, arts & lifestyle, sports and entertainment to Marriott Bonvoy members. Beyond One Point Moment Drops, there's always new packages to bid on or redeem. Think: going on a thrill ride in the Honda S2000 from "2 Fast 2 Furious" courtesy of the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA, or attending every regular season away game of your favorite NFL team, to name a few. To explore more Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com . Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy and #MarriottBonvoyMoments.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram TikTok , Facebook and Twitter .

